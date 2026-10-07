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Watch As Rubio Delivers a Master Class in How to Deal With Reporters in Greece

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 07, 2026 11:43 AM
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Watch As Rubio Delivers a Master Class in How to Deal With Reporters in Greece
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in Athens to strengthen strategic defense and energy cooperation with Greece. 

He's also going to be delivering a speech calling for the renewal of Western civilization and encouraging allies to stand together to reject decline and preserve our shared inheritance. Rubio delivered a similar speech in Munich that was much lauded and showed he had a great grasp of things. 

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But prior to the speech, Rubio participated in a joint press conference and answered questions from reporters. He announced they'd had a new memorandum of understanding with Greece dealing with the terrorism and illegal alien threat. 

"As part of our efforts to combat these common threats to our nations, we're proud to announce a new memorandum of understanding establishing a joint security program to strengthen counterterrorism information sharing."

Rubio also explained how bad things were going for the Iranian regime, and that the oil through the Strait of Hormuz was almost back to the level it had been prior to the start of military action. 

He explained how not only was Iran's economy about to sink to a level that few countries have ever been to, but that it's also in part because what money they did have they spent on their terrorist proxies, rather than on the people. 

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Rubio also showed his skill in dealing with reporters when one of them started pushing some unconfirmed nonsense. He wrecked them, and he's just so good at it. 

The reporter asked if the State Department was telling foreign governments not to facilitate  Maria Corina Machado's return to Venezuela. 

RUBIO: Who told you we said that?  

REPORTER: That's widely reported 

RUBIO: It is? By who? Who widely reported that. 

REPORTER: Wall Street Journal. 

RUBIO: Ohhh! So if it's in the newspaper so it's true? Cause I can show you a lot of articles that are in the newspaper that are not true. 

I always love these stories. You guys get somebody to tell you something, then you report it, so now it's an "established fact." And then you ask me about it as if somehow I'm responding to something that's been factually proven. 

I don't know what you are talking about. Honestly, I don't know. Just because you guts report something doesn't mean it is true. The premise of your question is NOT true....I don't know how to answer a question that's based on something that is false. 

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That was great; it even sounded like he had the reporter backpedaling at that point, which you rarely see, because he steamrolled him so thoroughly. 

Now that's exactly how they should be dealt with. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics GREECE | MARCO RUBIO | NATIONAL SECURITY | STATE DEPARTMENT | TERRORISM
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