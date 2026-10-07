Watch As Rubio Delivers a Master Class in How to Deal With Reporters in Greece

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in Athens to strengthen strategic defense and energy cooperation with Greece.

He's also going to be delivering a speech calling for the renewal of Western civilization and encouraging allies to stand together to reject decline and preserve our shared inheritance. Rubio delivered a similar speech in Munich that was much lauded and showed he had a great grasp of things.

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But prior to the speech, Rubio participated in a joint press conference and answered questions from reporters. He announced they'd had a new memorandum of understanding with Greece dealing with the terrorism and illegal alien threat.

🚨 JUST IN: Sec. Marco Rubio just announced a NEW U.S.-Greece security pact to fight mass migration and terror



GREAT NEWS!



RUBIO: "And the fight against mass migration...Greece is a great ally as well on fighting transnational criminal organizations, on counterterrorism." 🔥… pic.twitter.com/QfGJ9vw1lP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 7, 2026

"As part of our efforts to combat these common threats to our nations, we're proud to announce a new memorandum of understanding establishing a joint security program to strengthen counterterrorism information sharing."

Rubio also explained how bad things were going for the Iranian regime, and that the oil through the Strait of Hormuz was almost back to the level it had been prior to the start of military action.

🚨 BREAKING: Sec. Marco Rubio declares to the world that the Strait of Hormuz is "OPEN" and oil flows are nearly ENTIRELY RETURNED to pre-war levels



"The Iranian economy is about to reach a country few countries in the world have been...it's all the fault of the RADICAL SHIA… pic.twitter.com/NQNF4qt3tg — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 7, 2026

He explained how not only was Iran's economy about to sink to a level that few countries have ever been to, but that it's also in part because what money they did have they spent on their terrorist proxies, rather than on the people.

Rubio also showed his skill in dealing with reporters when one of them started pushing some unconfirmed nonsense. He wrecked them, and he's just so good at it.

🚨 WOW! Sec. Marco Rubio takes ZERO BS from the Fake News "Just because you guys report something doesn't mean it's TRUE. You know this, right?" 🔥 REPORTER: Will the State Dept. continue telling foreign governments not to facilitate Maria Corina Machado's return to Venezuela? RUBIO: Who told you we said that? REPORTER: Widely reported RUBIO: Who? REPORTER: WSJ RUBIO: Ohhh! It's in the newspaper so it's TRUE? I can show you a LOT of articles that are NOT true. I love these stories. You guys get somebody to tell you something, then you report it, now it's an 'established fact.' Then you ask ME about it as if somehow I'M responding to something factually proven! I don't even know what you're talking about! "The premise of your question is NOT true." MARCO DOESN'T PLAY GAMES! He's in Greece right now wrangling reporters ahead of a blockbuster address today Honestly, trying to gotcha Marco is never a good move 🤣 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 7, 2026

The reporter asked if the State Department was telling foreign governments not to facilitate Maria Corina Machado's return to Venezuela.

RUBIO: Who told you we said that? REPORTER: That's widely reported RUBIO: It is? By who? Who widely reported that. REPORTER: Wall Street Journal. RUBIO: Ohhh! So if it's in the newspaper so it's true? Cause I can show you a lot of articles that are in the newspaper that are not true. I always love these stories. You guys get somebody to tell you something, then you report it, so now it's an "established fact." And then you ask me about it as if somehow I'm responding to something that's been factually proven. I don't know what you are talking about. Honestly, I don't know. Just because you guts report something doesn't mean it is true. The premise of your question is NOT true....I don't know how to answer a question that's based on something that is false.

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That was great; it even sounded like he had the reporter backpedaling at that point, which you rarely see, because he steamrolled him so thoroughly.

Now that's exactly how they should be dealt with.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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