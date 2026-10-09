Watch: Stupendous Supercut Video of New White House Press Sec Katie Zacharia in Action

As RedState shared earlier, the White House has announced President Trump's pick for the new Press Secretary in place of Karoline Leavitt, and her name is Katie Zacharia.

Advertisement

The White House confirmed Friday that Zacharia will replace Karoline Leavitt as President Donald Trump’s press secretary, putting the attorney and longtime conservative media figure behind the White House podium as one of the administration’s most prominent public defenders.

We wrote that she is no stranger to the White House, as one of her previous roles was as a spokesperson at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

My colleague Teri Christoph also wrote that "Zacharia recently left DHS after a short stint in the agency's communications shop and returned to the worlds of media commentary and advocacy," while adding that "...she appeared alongside our own Jennifer Van Laar on an episode of The Sean Spicer Show not too long ago..." More on that in a minute.

Now, our sister site Townhall has just unveiled a stupendous supercut video showing Katie Zacharia in action - on everything from how big a failure Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom has been for California - and that he would be even worse for the country, to a spot-on slam of Kamala Harris' lack of support during the 2024 election, and more. Go ahead and press play, though. I don't want to spoil the video any more.

Watch:

Meet Katie Zacharia, who's reportedly been offered the job of Trump's next Press Secretary. On Democrats: "Weak, whiny, woke, and they're now broke." On Newsom: "Not a serious candidate." The briefing room is about to get interesting 👇 https://t.co/lElcgiGoXK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 9, 2026

One of the most relevant issues in the midterms, which she nailed here, is how the DNC is trying and failing to rebrand its radical leftist candidates as moderate and good for the American people.

Anyway, all I have to say is: watch out, fake news in the WH press room!

Just about two weeks ago, as Christoph noted in her piece above, Zacharia appeared as a guest alongside RedState Managing Editor Jennifer Van Laar, on Sean Spicer's program, with a bonus guest host, Townhall's Larry O'Connor. Enjoy!

Watch:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at RedState, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.