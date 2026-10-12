DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Uh-Oh: Freezing Out Trump May Have Just Landed These Five Networks in Legal Hot Water

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Oct 12, 2026 1:09 PM
Advertisement
Uh-Oh: Freezing Out Trump May Have Just Landed These Five Networks in Legal Hot Water
AP Photo/J. David Ake, File

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said Saturday that it is investigating whether five major television networks violated federal antitrust law when they banded together last month and stopped providing pool coverage of President Trump. That move by the networks came after the president banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the grounds of the White House for repeatedly pushing "fake news" about him and his administration.

Advertisement

ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, and NBC suspended their shared television pool coverage in September, and now the Antitrust Division of the DOJ wants to find out if the networks' coordinated action crossed a legal line.

DOJ spokesperson Emily Covington confirmed the investigation Saturday, saying, "Members of the television press pool have boycotted covering White House events. Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the Sherman Act. The Antitrust Division is simply investigating to determine whether these news organizations have violated the antitrust laws."

Of course, these weren't just five random news outlets each deciding on their own that they'd take their cameras and go home. ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, and NBC are competitors that routinely cooperate in the television press pool – and they worked together to halt coverage in response to the White House's handling of CNN, MS NOW, and Politico.

Recommended
Holy Moly: The Code Name for Ilhan Omar Raid Is Just Too Funny Kyle Becker Elon Musk's PAC Is Running This Banger of an Ad in Texas and Ohio Teri Christoph
Advertisement

As RedState's Nick Arama reported at the time, the five networks announced on September 21 that they were suspending participation in their pooled coverage after the administration banned the three outlets from the White House. Those three outlets, in turn, sued the Trump administration on claims that their First Amendment rights were being violated.

The courts stepped in on the matter of White House press credentials, and pool coverage has resumed. What's being decided now is whether the coordinated pool suspension amounted to an illegal agreement among the competitors.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABC NEWS | CBS NEWS | CNN | DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | FOX NEWS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Holy Moly: The Code Name for Ilhan Omar Raid Is Just Too Funny

Holy Moly: The Code Name for Ilhan Omar Raid Is Just Too Funny

Kyle Becker
Elon Musk's PAC Is Running This Banger of an Ad in Texas and Ohio

Elon Musk's PAC Is Running This Banger of an Ad in Texas and Ohio

Teri Christoph
Kelly Clarkson Invoking Celebrity Privilege on a Small Brooklyn Store Doesn't Go According to Plan

Kelly Clarkson Invoking Celebrity Privilege on a Small Brooklyn Store Doesn't Go According to Plan

Sister Toldjah

Trending on RedState Videos