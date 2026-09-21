TV Networks Suspend Pool Coverage After CNN Ban; White House Teases What’s Next

Looks like some of the media are not liking that President Donald Trump called out CNN, MS NOW, and Politico for "fake news."

We saw that those outlets were basically put out on the sidewalk to do their "reporting" (and their whining) since they were banned from briefings. Then they announced this morning they would be suing to get access back and "to protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes." But the government wasn't telling them what to report or publish, and they were fully free to criticize the action and file a lawsuit.

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Trump fired back, saying he was "not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish," but trying to hit back at fake news.

As a result of the ban, there was a question about what would happen with the pool reports, of which CNN was a part. CNN was supposed to have pool duties on Monday.

Now, the White House television pool members — FOX News Media, ABC News, CBS News, CNN, and NBC News — have announced that they are suspending their pooled coverage of the president.

"The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government. No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting," the pool members, FOX News Media, ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News, said in a joint statement.

Um, Trump and the American people also have a "vital interest" in receiving accurate information. Yet, there have been years of inaccurate and/or biased information from the liberal media. So at what point are they going to stop that?

But now, the White House is also teasing something that seems like it might be related to this question, since they're showing a television and suggesting "something's coming."

We don't know that this tweet is related. But it's making me wonder if they may have decided to put out a media program to announce the news and what's going on.

But we'll have to see, and we'll let you know.

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