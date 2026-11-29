Happy Sunday, and welcome to the RedState Weekly Briefing — where we take a quick look at the week’s most-viewed stories in case you missed any of them. I hope your Thanksgiving brought good food, good company, and a little time to catch your breath. The news certainly didn't take much of a holiday: This week's stories brought an unsettling surgical surprise, a USAID document dump that put Samantha Power on the defensive, and a Seattle mayor who discovered that solidarity doesn't guarantee a clear path out of the parking lot. Grab a cup of coffee (or something stronger if you're so inclined) and sit down with this 21st-century Weekend Edition of your favorite (online) publication.

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#1 - California Man Went in for Routine Surgery, What He Found Inside of Him Is the Stuff of Nightmares — by Kyle Becker

What Russak subsequently discovered was that his new knee came with some features that he says nobody had bothered to tell him about. Implanted inside his body was a lithium-ion battery, a collection of sensors, and a transmitter capable of relaying information about his physical movements to medical professionals and the company that manufactured the device. Russak had received what is known as a “smart knee.” The artificial joint, called the Persona IQ, can collect information about a patient's gait, range of motion, and other aspects of physical activity. “Every step you take, they know every step you take,” Russak said.





#2 - Samantha Power Flips Out After Seeing What the Trump Administration Just Released — by Kyle Becker

It turns out, she is not a fan of the Trump administration's "radical transparency." That is because many Americans are rightly concerned at where their taxpayer money has been going. So, of course Power isn't happy that many people see the U.S. Agency for International Development (misleadingly cast as USAID) as less a feed-the-children charity than a CIA-style front group. And, consistent with the group's need for secrecy, one of Power's first orders of business is calling for a congressional investigation into the Trump administration for making the files public. The USAID Files have generated buzz online, with Americans uncovering seedy details about the agency's extensive involvement in foreign media operations and its efforts to influence the censorship of online content.





#3 - The USAID Files Just Dropped. What Is in Them Is Astonishing. — by Kyle Becker

One of the concerning things about what Rogers says is that his new paradigm about "adversarial narratives" flips journalism on its head. As Rogers explains it, disinformation can be viewed through a framework of adversarial narratives that challenge or discredit the government, its policies, or its leaders. This is as un-American as it gets. Journalism is a necessarily adversarial occupation because it is about challenging official narratives and striving to ascertain the facts. So much for "truth to power." These apparatchiks want to corrupt journalism and turn it into state propaganda. In this information environment, every journalist must become a propagandist — or else. It's as Orwellian as it gets.





#4 - ICE Arrest of Father and Daughter at SeaTac Airport Yields a Much Bigger Story Than Reported — by Jennifer Oliver O'Connell

We can absolve Hernandez Mejia of the responsibility of overstaying her tourist visa, because she was a minor and her father was responsible for her well-being. But in 2019, when she became an adult, Hernandez Mejia appears to have built a full life for herself in the Seattle area without dealing with the consequences of her father's actions. According to her LinkedIn profile under the name "Sofia Larrondo," Hernandez Mejia attended Western Washington University and graduated in 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and government. She apparently has had work permits renewed, because her current employment is listed as a program coordinator for Girls on the Run Puget Sound, a Seattle-based nonprofit. Hernandez Mejia also managed to get engaged and married during this time period. Only then did she apply for a green card to obtain permanent legal residence in the United States. The math just ain't mathing.

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#5 - That Sea-Tac Story Just Took a Wild Turn As Anti-ICE Mob Traps Seattle's Socialist Mayor in Her Car — by Teri Christoph

The trouble apparently began after the rally had concluded, when a separate group of protesters associated with an organization called Super Familia approached Wilson's vehicle. They apparently had a list of demands; Wilson's staff explained there wasn't much they could do and offered a meeting with the mayor, but the group didn't budge. According to the King County Sheriff's Office, demonstrators placed themselves directly in front of the mayor's vehicle and prevented her from leaving. When Wilson's car began to back out instead, the protesters moved behind it and blocked her again. Deputies eventually had to physically move the demonstrators out of the way so Wilson could make her escape.

What were your favorite RedState stories this week? Let us know in the Comments!

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