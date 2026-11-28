We're starting to get a taste of how some Democrat lawmakers across the country are planning to govern and abide by the law of the land in the wake of the blue tsunami on Election Day in the midterms.

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One of those places is Texas, of course, with Democrat Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa's victory helping to elevate a fellow Democrat, Nathan Johnson, a state senator, to become the highest-ranking law enforcement official in the Lone Star State.

In a recent interview with The Dallas Morning News, incoming Attorney General Johnson boasted that he will not keep in line with the Republican attorney general he's following, Ken Paxton, including over posting the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms (on which the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit agreed with Paxton that the law could be enforced).

Johnson [said] that in his jurisprudential opinion, the “law is unconstitutional.” “The court will have the ultimate say as to what’s constitutional and what is not, but I’m the one who says what the state’s position is, and it will not be the position the state has previously taken,” he continued.

He went further, claiming that he will work to weed out a slew of what he calls "MAGA" legislation.

Johnson pledged to be a legal stopgap against what he described as “the MAGA machine’s assault” on individual rights and overreach from the Trump administration.

Like what? The building of the border wall in Big Bend.

He called the project wasteful, corrupt and “ineffectual,” adding that it posed “tremendous constitutional problems regarding separation of powers.”

Of course, every official has discretion on how he or she goes about enforcing laws - whether that's a Republican or a Democrat. Luckily, the courts are a helpful ballast to keep things from tumbling after even a lopsided loss like we saw earlier this month; The Dallas Morning News noted that the Ten Commandments statute has been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court by Paxton's office.

Johnson’s position has already become part of Paxton’s legal strategy. In a Nov. 10 Supreme Court filing, attorneys from Paxton’s office cited Johnson’s unwillingness to defend the law as a reason the justices should decline to hear a challenge to it. If the Supreme Court stays out of the fight, a federal appeals court ruling upholding the classroom displays in Texas would remain in place, preserving a legal victory for Paxton even after he leaves office in January.

Besides that reality, there's this: even before entering office, Johnson has broken a campaign promise by boasting about the Ten Commandments law:

During the campaign, Johnson, a Democratic state senator from Dallas, promised to steer the AG’s office away from partisan politics after he takes office in January.

He's also name-checked President Donald Trump in a big swing in line with the progressive priorities of people like Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (VT-I) when it comes to burdensome antitrust and consumer protection regulations:

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President Donald Trump “has shown a distinct penchant for violating the law and violating people's rights and causing damage to businesses and everything else,” Johnson said. “If he completely stops doing that, I won't be suing them. But the second he does it, I will be.”

But even with all that bombastic language, Johnson admitted he can't bulldoze the conservative agenda single-handedly, "suggest[ing] that stopping the [border wall] project might require congressional action."

And there's also Pres. Trump in the White House with his veto pen at the ready, if it comes to that.

Should Texans despair and flee to other states as Democrats are poised to take charge? Soon-to-be former Republican FL governor Ron DeSantis waves away such talk:

Texans should stand strong, not flee. It’s too important a state to leave just because one election doesn’t go our way. https://t.co/CCzTLmc6O1 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 28, 2026

That's smart advice for everyone in the Conservative movement, come to think of it.

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