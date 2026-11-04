Morning Minute: Well, Hell...

Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

'Buckle Up': We Lost the Battle, but the War for the Future of the American Soul Starts… Right Now

Tuesday night’s battle was, admittedly, a loss. But the war for the soul of America is far from over, and if we give up now, we will soon descend into third-world — or worse — status. I think Donald Trump, JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, and others will have something to say about that.

Thom Tillis’ Hegseth Hypocrisy Is Right There in the Roll Call

If Tillis has a spending deal Hegseth is standing in the way of, let’s hear it. Earlier in the same interview, he told Republicans to work with the president and Democrats and demonstrate that they can govern. He has about 60 days to take his own advice.

President Trump Shares His 'Break Glass' in Case of Emergency Plan If Dems Take Congress

Trump still can issue executive actions, rein in the bureaucracy, and preside over foreign affairs. He also has a way to stop the Democrats from advancing their radical agenda: Mr. Veto.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — About the Guy Reportedly Taking Over From Robert Leider at ATF

Luckily, this is an interim thing. My hope is ATF Director Robert Cekada finds someone of a similar mind to Leider for the role. Ryan might not be as anti-gun as he seems at first blush, based on this information, but I'm also not sure that I want to trust him in a role quite like that of chief counsel.

HotAir — Is Donald Tusk Planning to Invoke Martial Law Tonight?

The situation in Poland is reaching a fever pitch of paranoia and honest-to-God fear for the country's freedom right now.

PJ Media — About Last Night: The Silver Lining, and the Path Forward

The saying goes that things get worse before they get better. Well, things just got worse. But they will get better. In the meantime, make the peace and tell the truth.

Townhall — Excuse Me, Can You Say That Again? What This CNN Host Said About the Midterms Was Quite Telling

From using this win as a mandate to enact far-left policies to impeaching Trump and his entire cabinet, it was all laid bare. But it was CNN’s Kasie Hunt who gave the game away, seemingly admitting that last night was what the liberal press has been hoping for and working toward over the past few years. Don’t get me wrong — this is America, and you can do that — but it is also from the same group of people who claim they don’t have sides.

Twitchy — Dana Perino Drops El-Sayed Cheerleader Jessica Tarlov's Excuses for Dems Bashing Haley Stevens

The Democrats might spend a while spiking the ball after some midterm races but in the long term we'll see how things play out.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

Well, next Monday's going to be interesting as the critters return to the Swamp for a lame duck session. Do stock up on popcorn. And — if you're so inclined — booze. In the meantime, a couple of bright spots:

Florida's Ashley Moody Wins Senate Seat, Blunting the DSA Takeover

Andy Barr Rides Away With It, Wins KY Senate Seat Held by Mitch McConnell

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White House What's Up

President Trump’s schedule for Wednesday includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

11:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — The White House

1:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — The White House

2:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — The White House

3:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — The White House

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Veterans Affairs - Doug Collins — Collins recently shared the numbers on veteran enrollment in VA healthcare.

More than 300,000 Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare in 2026. That’s 300,000+ Veterans taking advantage of the care and benefits they’ve earned. We’re making sure every Veteran knows VA is here for them and putting Veterans FIRST! Read more about our wins for Veterans: https://t.co/7CtgrPsLq2 — VA Secretary Doug Collins (@SecVetAffairs) November 3, 2026

Full Court Press...

Some more notable court decisions landed on Tuesday, including:

❌ In Doe v. Office of the Director of National Intelligence (CIA employee terminations), the 4th Circuit DENIES rehearing en banc, 13–1, leaving intact a panel ruling upholding procedural due process protections for 19 intelligence officers terminated without the reassignment and internal appeal procedures provided by then-existing agency regulations.

❌ In New Jersey v. OMB (federal grant terminations), Judge Indira Talwani (Massachusetts) DENIES the administration's request to stay her earlier judgment declaring that federal agencies cannot terminate previously awarded grants solely because of policy priorities adopted after the awards were made.

✅ In National TPS Alliance v. Mullin (TPS terminations), the 9th Circuit GRANTS the government's request for a 14-day administrative stay beginning November 6, withdrawing its earlier denial of a stay request following SCOTUS's vacatur and remand.

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The Supreme Court hears oral argument today in one case:

Guerrero v. Johnson — (This one has to do with successive habeas applications by state prisoners.) Whether a claim relies on a "a new rule of constitutional law, made retroactive to cases on collateral review by the Supreme Court, that was previously unavailable" when the habeas petitioner could have asserted a claim based on the rule in a prior federal habeas petition.

COMING ATTRACTIONS

President Trump will deliver remarks at the UP Summit in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Friday. He is set to travel to the Philippines and China in mid-November, and in December, he'll head to Miami, Florida, for the G20 Leaders' Summit.

SCOTUS will hear additional oral arguments tomorrow and then Monday and Tuesday of next week.

MORNING MUSING

Not going to make like Susie Sunshine and try to sugarcoat things, friends — last night stunk. On the national level, it stunk, and at the state level, while Missouri Republicans held the majority, they lost the "super" on the front of that and, worse, some key ballot measures went south, including the one that would have righted the ship back to pro-life tilt.

Now, this is not my first experience with electoral disappointment — not by a long shot. In fact, far more of the elections I've voted in have ended in disappointment than elation. But, yeah, this one stings, and we're likely in for a bumpy ride.

But that, in turn, makes standing firm and fighting for core principles, foundational freedoms, all the more critical. And I'll leave y'all with this — it's taped to my Keurig, so I see it every morning:

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This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it. — Psalm 118:24



LIGHTER FARE

Just a bull and his dirt pile...

What is easier than giving your cat a box to play in to make them happy? Getting your highland bull a pile of dirt. I wish I was this easily amused. https://t.co/8WBKD7T1S7 — Richie Rich (@gofishh77) November 3, 2026

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