Andy Barr Rides Away With It, Wins KY Senate Seat Held by Mitch McConnell

With 42 percent of precincts reporting, Decision Desk HQ has projected that Rep. Andy Barr (KY-06) will win the Kentucky U.S. Senate race, defeating Democrat and former state representative Charles Booker 52 percent to 45 percent.

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Barr succeeds Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who announced he would not run for reelection in January 2025. McConnell will complete his final Senate term on January 3, 2027. He has held this Senate seat for 42 years.

Decision Desk HQ projects Andy Barr wins the KY US Senate General Election #DecisionMade: 8:26 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/LiJLmfWHOd https://t.co/5JixplVBYj — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

Barr was endorsed by President Donald Trump. Ahead of the May primary, Trump had asked businessman and GOP Senate candidate Nate Morris to step down from the GOP primary and offered him a role as a U.S. ambassador. Morris gladly accepted, paving the way for Barr to be the Republican nominee. In the March Republican primary, Barr had a decisive win over former KY Attorney General David Cameron (R).

In October, President Trump rallied in Kentucky for Barr and Republican nominee Ed Gallrein, who primaried Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (KY-04) to run in the general election for this seat.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) issued a statement following Barr's win:

Congratulations to Senator-elect Andy Barr! Kentuckians know they have a proven conservative warrior in Andy who will put them first and never back down from a fight. Let’s get to work!

REPUBLICAN VICTORY IN KENTUCKY! @barrforsenate is ready to fight for Kentucky in the Senate 🇺🇸 https://t.co/mZKBPchuk8 — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) November 4, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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