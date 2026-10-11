RedState Weekly Briefing: Missing Candidates, Missing Judges, and a SCOTUS Showdown

Happy Sunday, and welcome to the RedState Weekly Briefing — where we take a quick look at the week’s most-viewed stories in case you missed any of them. What do you suppose caught people's attention as we settle into fall and head into the midterms? Grab a cup of coffee (or something stronger if you're so inclined) and sit down with this 21st-century Weekend Edition of your favorite (online) publication.

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#1 - We May Have an Answer to the 'Missing' Talarico Mystery. This Looks Bad. Really Bad. — by Kyle Becker

Now, even if you have the flu, that wouldn't necessarily keep you out of the public light for virtually two weeks. Even if you're Mitch McConnell, you'd be expected to show up at some point. But former L.A. mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, who is not the only one who has sources making this assertion, says that Talarico appears to have checked into a mental health facility. My sources are telling me Talarico is in a mental health facility. His campaign has stopped actively planning events in the vital homestretch of the campaign. If this is true, this is actually a time to pray for Talarico. We should, of course, savagely mock his smug, awful campaign advisors, by all means...and while yes, of course, this would be disqualifying for Talarico's aspirations to be a Texas Senator, we must hold empathy for anyone undergoing crisis. Campaigns are brutal, and not everybody is cut out for it. You need very thick skin. As much as I don't want Talarico anywhere near government, I also don't want wish him harm, and no political office is worth having a breakdown. His awful advisors are at fault for this. They pushed him to be something he isn't, and it didn't work. I'm praying that this isn't true, and he's OK. You want to win these fights on the battlefield of ideas, not the minefield of poor health. — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 9, 2026





#2 - Something Really Strange Just Happened to Marsha Blackburn's Lawsuit Against Jack Smith — by Kyle Becker

She is seeking declaratory and injunctive relief, the return or destruction of the records obtained during the investigation, and nominal damages. Now, before any of those arguments can be resolved, the case needs a judge. Chief U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr. issued a remarkably short order Monday announcing that it is not going to be so easy to resolve. "All District Judges of the Middle District of Tennessee have recused in this matter," Campbell wrote. "As such, a District Judge from outside the District will be designated by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. When the designation is made, the case will be reassigned."





#3 - ‘Make the Supreme Court Say It Twice’: Roberts Blocks 4th Circuit's Extraordinary Election Order — by Susie Moore

On Wednesday, the same 2-1 majority ordered the FCC to decide the candidates’ application by noon Eastern on Friday — just 48 hours after issuing its ruling. The majority’s logic is that the Supreme Court confirmed the FCC must resolve every application it receives, while the agency’s prolonged inaction has prevented meaningful judicial review before the election. The court has not yet reinstated its earlier decision invalidating the guidance, but it again declared the FCC’s position “plainly contrary to law,” leaving little mystery about what could happen once the agency does act. Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson was having none of it, though. “Litigants far and wide will be eager to purchase the majority’s new board game: Make The Supreme Court Say It Twice,” he wrote in dissent. “Once is enough for me.”

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#4 - Here's More Info on the Overnight Georgia Mass Shooting the MSM Are Barely Covering for Some Reason — by Sister Toldjah

Interestingly, the national MSM have been unusually slow to get a piece up on this mass shooting for some strange reason. I didn't see a report from The New York Times on it until late Sunday afternoon. And I'm still not seeing anything on the pages of The Washington Post. Perhaps they're on standby to find out whether or not the shooter or shooters are right-wing MAGA types before determining whether they will dive more into the details and share them with readers.





#5 - Bodycam of the 6-Year-Old Who Shot His Teacher Just Dropped and My God, How Is This Real? — by Rusty Weiss

Teacher Abby Zwerner had already been shot with one bullet that struck her in the hand and chest. She had collapsed in the school office. The round came close to her heart, and a bullet remained in her chest. She spent nearly two weeks in the hospital, underwent six surgeries, and did not regain full use of her left hand, PBS reported in November. The young boy's behavior is absolutely astonishing. The language is beyond any level one would expect from a first grader. But also, the lack of fear for his own safety or those around him is a sure sign that this child grew up in an environment where violence, or at least threats of violence, are generally acceptable.

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