Bodycam of the 6-Year-Old Who Shot His Teacher Just Dropped and My God, How Is This Real?

Bodycam footage unsealed this week from the January 6, 2023, shooting at Richneck Elementary in Newport News shows the 6-year-old who shot his teacher cursing at officers in the classroom.

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The Virginian-Pilot obtained the video from Officer Brian Torrez’s camera after a court order unsealed it. On the tape, reading specialist Amy Kovac is holding the boy in a bear hug while he tells police he stole the 9mm from his mother’s purse.

“My mom had that,” the boy says, pointing toward the weapon. “I stole that from my mom.”

In the footage, he also says he does not care if he goes to jail and relentlessly taunts officers on the scene.

“If you want a piece of me, come get it on, b****,” the boy says. “I don’t care if you call backup. I don’t care if I go to jail, b****.”

“We know you know that language — and you know that’s not appropriate,” the reading specialist said. “Mrs. Kovac’s NOT happy with that.”

WARNING: Extreme language

🚨 A 6-year-old shot his teacher. Richneck Elementary, Jan 6, 2023. Court unsealed Officer Brian Torrez's bodycam Oct 6, 2026. 🎥 The Virginian-Pilot / Daily Press https://t.co/TPphaycltx — Patriot (@_Patriot1776Q_) October 7, 2026

Cursing at an insane level. How does an elementary school-level child show this level of depravity and disregard for life?

Teacher Abby Zwerner had already been shot with one bullet that struck her in the hand and chest. She had collapsed in the school office. The round came close to her heart, and a bullet remained in her chest. She spent nearly two weeks in the hospital, underwent six surgeries, and did not regain full use of her left hand, PBS reported in November.

The young boy's behavior is absolutely astonishing. The language is beyond any level one would expect from a first grader. But also, the lack of fear for his own safety or those around him is a sure sign that this child grew up in an environment where violence, or at least threats of violence, are generally acceptable.

The boy, according to Kovac, has already "admitted that he had" the gun before officers arrived.

“It’s over there, whore,” he tells the police.

“Stop,” Kovac interjects. “That’s not how we speak to each other.”

“F*** you,” he says, cutting her off. "F*** you. F*** you, b****.”

Shockingly, he doesn't seem to be calming down in any manner, despite having just nearly murdered his teacher. Kovac testified in May that the boy punched her and knocked her glasses off.

On the bodycam, you can hear a punch, though Torrez’s hands block the view. Kovac stands up, holding the glasses, and tells him, “You’re done.”

If you have been following this case here is the same of the victims testimony her name is Abby Zwerner! She thought at first she had gone to heaven! 🥹 https://t.co/unhusdOnrz — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) October 31, 2025

Administrators had been warned earlier that day that the student had a gun, including a report that it might be in his pocket. As RedState previously reported, the school dismissed multiple concerns.

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At 11:15 AM, Zwerner herself told school authorities the boy had threatened to beat up another student, and nothing was done.

An hour later, a second teacher said she had searched his bag and feared the gun was in his pocket. An administrator brushed it off with the line, “Well, he has little pockets.”

Just after 1 PM, a third teacher reported that another student was crying after the boy showed him the gun and threatened him if he told. A staffer who offered to search the boy was told to wait because the school day was almost over.

Zwerner later sued the district over those ignored warnings, and a jury awarded her $10 million.

Former assistant principal Ebony Parker was charged with eight felony counts of child neglect, one for each round in the gun, after prosecutors said she ignored repeated warnings and never ordered a search of the boy.

On May 21, 2026, just four days into the trial, Circuit Judge Rebecca Robinson dismissed every count, ruling that Parker’s inaction was not a crime under Virginia law.

The civil jury assigned her some level of responsibility with their decision, finding her grossly negligent.

The boy's mother, Deja Nicole Taylor, was also charged. She bought the 9mm, and on the morning of the shooting the boy took it from her purse on a dresser, put it in his backpack, and brought it to school.

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A federal judge in November 2023 gave her 21 months for lying on the gun-purchase form and for possessing a firearm as a marijuana user. One month later, a state judge gave her two more years, consecutive, for felony child neglect.

The boy has since been placed with his great-grandfather, Calvin Taylor. It's difficult to imagine what level of therapy and corrective action will be needed to turn this child into a productive member of society.

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