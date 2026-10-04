Here's More Info on the Overnight Georgia Mass Shooting the MSM Are Barely Covering for Some Reason

Overnight, there was a mass shooting in Georgia that left two people dead and 35 people injured.

According to local reports, the shooting occurred around 1:20 AM Sunday during a Dooly County High School homecoming block party in Vienna, GA, that had somewhere in the neighborhood of 1,000 attendees:

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Around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, gunfire broke out near West Palm while deputies were stationed at both ends of the street to manage traffic. Deputies rushed toward the gunfire and found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies located two deceased victims in the 600 block of Pine Street. Two people died, and approximately 35 others suffered injuries from gunfire or were struck by cars as people fled the scene. First responders navigated thick traffic and ongoing gunfire a block away to reach victims, eventually transporting them to Crisp County Hospital, Bleckley Memorial Hospital, a hospital in Perry, and Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

Fox 5 noted that the party took place at the Dooly County Recreation Department's gym and that Mayor Eddie Daniels (D) indicated during a presser that a permit for the party had not been issued. The school is also saying they didn't sponsor the party. It's not clear what the seating capacity is for the gym, but somebody knew in advance that this block party was happening because law enforcement was stationed nearby to monitor it.

Relatedly, officials say that shots were fired in two locations a block apart from each other.

Here's a WGXA news report confirming some of the details. It also includes an interview with a fed-up resident in the community:

Liberals are advised to avoid watching the following video, as it will stress their internal order to the breaking point - and possibly beyond.

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Vienna in Dooly County, GA



2 dead, 35 injured in Vienna block party shooting



Two people were killed… pic.twitter.com/GsJBS2duVZ — Crime In NYC (@Crime_In_NYC) October 4, 2026

The two unidentified deceased victims were both men. One was 20 years old, and the other was 23 years old. Of those who were injured, the county coroner, Brett Walls, speculated that roughly two dozen were hit by the gunfire and the other dozen may have gotten hurt in the rush to flee the scene, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The AJC also observed that "This isn’t the first major shooting to rock the small town. In 2018, a fight between two rival gangs at Klub Money nightclub led to a shootout in the street that killed one."

"After a three-year investigation, the GBI announced 15 were charged, according to a news release from the time," they went on to write.

Vienna, I should point out, is roughly an hour away from Macon, GA, which was the scene of another early morning mass shooting a week ago where 12 people were injured:

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after 12 people were shot during a large gathering early Sunday morning at Carolyn Crayton Park. Authorities initially reported 11 victims. At 12:24 p.m. Sunday, Macon-Bibb E-911 was notified that a 19-year-old man had arrived at a local medical facility with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators determined he was injured during the park shooting, bringing the total to 12 victims. He is listed in stable condition. Deputies were called to the park around 12:06 a.m. after reports of gunfire near the skatepark area. Investigators say one group was already gathered there for a party when another group arrived across the street.

Words were exchanged, and then gunfire rang out.

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There have been five arrests in that case so far, including these two upstanding Georgia citizens:

2 arrested in Georgia mass shooting that wounded 12 https://t.co/fv3RdpnbKF pic.twitter.com/wsRUik9gdz — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) September 29, 2026

But there have been no arrests so far in the Vienna case.

Interestingly, the national MSM have been unusually slow to get a piece up on this mass shooting for some strange reason. I didn't see a report from The New York Times on it until late Sunday afternoon. And I'm still not seeing anything on the pages of The Washington Post. Perhaps they're on standby to find out whether or not the shooter or shooters are right-wing MAGA types before determining whether they will dive more into the details and share them with readers.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI):