Morning Minute: Cat-Like Reflexes and Mama Bear Instincts

Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Something Really Strange Just Happened to Marsha Blackburn's Lawsuit Against Jack Smith

But at the end of the day, it is reasonable that judges would recuse themselves from cases involving someone they know so well. The problem is that it looks on its face like they are dodging a case involving one of their pals.

Indian Call Center Scammer Finds Out the Joke's on Him This Time Around

Who would fall for such a thing? It seems like such an obvious ploy.

I’ll tell you who: the elderly, who did not grow up in the cyber world and perhaps aren't fully aware of all the myriad dangers, and who may not be as sharp as they once were. That’s what’s so insidious about these evil scams; they prey on the weak and vulnerable and often destroy them in the process.

Trump Says He Is No Longer Running Taxpayer-Funded Political Ads. There's a Hilarious Catch.

The Trump administration responded to accusations of propaganda and actually did something about it. That's more than you can say for the Democrat Party.



Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Armed 77-Year-Old Turns Tables on Would-Be Kidnapper

At 77 years old, this armed citizen couldn't count on being stronger or faster than the man who allegedly forced her into her vehicle. She did have the means to defend herself, though, and that appears to have been the difference between being abducted by Tisdale and making it home safely

HotAir — Details Drip, Drip, Drip Out About Fairford Incident: Intended Drone Attack

But then again, this is the United Kingdom, and from what I can tell, none of the men involved is white, a British nationalist, or against mass migration. That makes them clean as a whistle.

At least until they post a mean tweet.

PJ Media — The Supreme Court Won't Save 'Let's Go Brandon' From the School Censors

The First Amendment deserves better than a vocabulary test administered by the principal’s office. “Let’s Go Brandon” may be crude political humor, but Americans don’t need government officials translating their euphemisms for them, then punishing the translation.

Townhall — There's a New Twist in the Cornell 7 Story

Serious people are needed to analyze the evidence here, but none can be found.

Twitchy — Past and Present: Scott Jennings on Why Obama's in MI and AOC's Dem Party’s New Socialist Leader

The Democrat Party's energy is now circling socialism. It’s not just its present but its future. It’s undeniable.



WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

While we await the Return of the Critters next month, we'll be keeping tabs not only on them but on the would-be critters, vying to punch their own tickets to Washington in November. For instance, let's check in on Abdul El Sayed up there in Michigan... whoops!

El-Sayed Brutally Nailed on Soros Money Question Live on Air, and It Went Downhill From There

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Hoo Boy: Here's a Video of El-Sayed With a Huge Admission About His Citizenship

White House What's Up

President Trump’s Tuesday schedule includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

11:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

12:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

1:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Gold Star Families Reception — East Room

4:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Baltimore, Maryland — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in Baltimore, Maryland — Baltimore, Maryland

— THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks — Sparrows Point Shipyard

— THE PRESIDENT departs Baltimore, Maryland en route to the White House — Baltimore, Maryland

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House — The White House

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Veterans Affairs - Doug Collins — Collins recently visited with Chattanooga veterans to get their feedback on the VA.

Last week, I joined @RepChuck to hear directly from Chattanooga Veterans. Their feedback is a crucial part of building a VA that puts Veterans first and delivers for them every day. https://t.co/f3VfyEafJn — VA Secretary Doug Collins (@SecVetAffairs) October 5, 2026

Full Court Press...

Only one case being heard at oral argument before the Supreme Court today:

Anderson v. Intel Corp. Inv. — Whether, for claims predicated on fund underperformance, pleading that an ERISA fiduciary failed to use the requisite "care, skill, prudence, or diligence" under the circumstances and thus breached ERISA's duty of prudence when investing plan assets requires alleging a "meaningful benchmark."

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Yeah...that one sounds like it may be a little on the dry side.

I did get that promised installment of Skinny on SCOTUS up yesterday. (Another will follow shortly to address the five rulings issued in August/September.)

Skinny on SCOTUS: Birthrights, Campaign Cash, and Girls’ Sports

COMING ATTRACTIONS

President Trump, as noted above, heads to Baltimore, Maryland, later today, and later in the week, he'll head to Texas, and then Syracuse, New York. On Saturday, he'll be in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the Alabama-Georgia game.

Secretary of State Rubio is overseas, traveling to Reykjavík, Iceland, Athens, Greece, and Lisbon, Portugal this week. I expect he'll have a few things to say/share along the way.

MORNING MUSING

While Vice President JD Vance and family are traveling in Alaska, we saw a scary moment unfold Monday evening for Second Lady Usha and 9-week-old son Alec as she descended the steps of Marine Two, as our Kyle Becker reported last night.

"Usha and a couple of the kids are joining. This is Usha's 50th state, which is why we are bringing a nine week old baby on a seven and a half hour flight to Alaska." -- VP JD Vance https://t.co/WbCIMeVW48 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) October 5, 2026

Fortunately, Usha's got cat-like reflexes and mama bear instincts, and all are okay.

The incident prompted a debate over whether/to what extent the military personnel standing at attention to greet her as she exited the aircraft should have moved forward to assist. I'll leave that for the armchair warriors to squabble about.

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I simply want to take a moment to give a proper nod to SLOTUS: She regained her footing, kept Baby Alec safe, and still descended the stairs with a smile on her face. I have mad respect for her.

LIGHTER FARE

And they called it...

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