El-Sayed Brutally Nailed on Soros Money Question Live on Air, and It Went Downhill From There

One of the things I find amusing about Michigan Democrat Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed is that he seems to both suffer from "short-man syndrome" and, at the same time, seems to have an overinflated opinion of himself.

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He made comments during the primary that indicated he saw himself as a leader in the progressive movement to influence the 2028 presidential election. He hasn't even gotten past these elections, and he barely squeaked by his opponent, Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11), in the primary.

El-Sayed just did an interview on Fox with Martha MacCallum. Now, given what we've seen of him, he likely thought he could buffalo the Fox audience.

MacCallum didn't appear to be tough, but she might have just rope-a-doped him with a congenial interview, which got him to say more than he should have.

They opened by talking about the rise of the socialists and about New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's claim that socialism is about providing you with what you "need" for a "dignified life." While El-Sayed claims to be a capitalist, he then goes on to sound a lot like Mamdani, as he outlined the basic things he claimed the government should be providing to the public, including schools, healthcare, and childcare.

FOX: Does that disturb you to hear this growing movement of democratic socialists in the United States who think it is the government's job to make sure you live a dignified life?



El-Sayed: I assume you went to good public school. And you get to drive on good roadways or wish… pic.twitter.com/aKIayLYK3k — Acyn (@Acyn) October 5, 2026

He keeps talking about schools, but the federal government doesn't fund public schools. Nor should it, so what is he even talking about? How is he going to fund that as a senator? Then he also appears to play this game that socialists do about roads and garbage, as though that's somehow socialism. None of that sounds like a "capitalist."

Listen here as El-Sayed continued on about billionaires, saying the problem with them is that the "engine that created their opportunity to make money is being underfunded" (aka public schools, healthcare, childcare, etc.).

FOX: I understand thinking that some people have too much money. We are engine of the world for these things and people end up being billionaires as a result.



El-Sayed: The issue is not that some people have too much money. It’s that the engine that created their opportunity to… pic.twitter.com/vtRHQgrxH0 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 5, 2026

He literally says, "My interest is about making sure that we're funding things that people need in their lives." Then he says that rather than a billionaire making a second billionaire, he wants to invest in schools (that the federal government doesn't pay for).

Again, it's not the role of the government to provide what "people need in their lives" - that's the responsibility of the people. He's sounding like Karl Marx.

Then, too, MacCallum also nailed him on a previous comment about choking people out.

He said he meant that for "when they go low," as if that was a justification.

The full statement was, “When they go low, we don’t go high,” El-Sayed said at the time. “We take them to the mud and choke them out.”

Then MacCallum pointed out that while he talks against "money in politics" and is always railing against billionaires, as we reported, he's been going to places like California and meeting with a member of the Soros family to scoop up some cash for his campaign.

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🚨 OMG. Abdul El Sayed just got brutally CONFRONTED on national TV for demanding we get "money out of politics," then appearing with the SOROS FAMILY and taking money from huge donors



MACCALLUM: Here you are in LA with the Soros family. How is this not taking money from… pic.twitter.com/80IqQUdd0o — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 5, 2026

Hilariously, he tries to claim that this is somehow different. So we're not supposed to believe that if he gets money from the Soros family, he isn't going to do things they want?

Then MacCallum pointed out he was getting money from Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-NY) Senate Majority PAC, that involves corporate money, she said, so again, how is that different?

El-Sayed then insisted those donors to the PAC wouldn't circle back around and ask him for favors.

I don't believe it for a minute. But he did himself no favors with this interview.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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