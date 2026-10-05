Usha Vance Has Close Call Aboard Marine Two. The Hair-Raising Video Is Concerning.

This could have ended really badly.

One misstep by the Second Lady while coming off of Marine Two on Monday has raised the eyebrows of Americans who caught a glimpse of the video.

Advertisement

"Usha and a couple of the kids are joining. This is Usha's 50th state, which is why we are bringing a nine week old baby on a seven and a half hour flight to Alaska." -- VP JD Vance https://t.co/WbCIMeVW48 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) October 5, 2026

Second Lady Usha Vance stumbled while walking down the steps of Marine Two on Monday with her nine-week-old son, Alec, strapped to her chest, briefly losing her footing before managing to catch herself.

Video of the moment shows Vance descending from the vice presidential helicopter at Joint Base Andrews with Alec secured in a baby carrier. She also had a diaper bag over her shoulder and was wearing tall, heeled boots.

Near the bottom of the stairs, Vance appeared to miss a step.

She had one hand on a railing and the other protecting Alec's head. As she stumbled forward, she quickly grabbed the opposite railing and managed to regain her balance before falling.

Four service members standing nearby watched the incident unfold. That is one thing people noticed that got attention online.

@HowardMortman Not a muscle moved to help her. — Rosebud Reflections and Lavender Whimsies (@FMNWhimsyLove) October 5, 2026

@HowardMortman I get the standing at attention but if the military can’t offer a hand to keep a woman from potentially cracking her head what food are they — βαρβάρα λεμονίτσα ☦️🇬🇷🇺🇸 (@VarahLynette) October 5, 2026

@HowardMortman Well damn is it against protocol to help her omg — Storm (@RogueStormX) October 5, 2026

Fortunately, Vance recovered almost immediately, and neither she nor Alec appeared to be hurt. She smiled as she reached the tarmac, patted her son on the back and waited for her husband.

Vice President JD Vance emerged moments later carrying the couple's 4-year-old daughter, Mirabel.

The family was preparing to board Air Force Two for a long flight to Alaska, where the vice president was scheduled to campaign for Sen. Dan Sullivan.

Vance joked with reporters before the flight that traveling with a newborn wasn't exactly going to make the trip easier.

"As you probably saw, Usha and a couple of the kids are joining," Vance said. "This is Usha's 50th state, which is why we are bringing a nine-week-old baby on a seven-and-a-half-hour flight to Alaska."

Advertisement

"So if I give a speech tonight and I look haggard and stressed out, that's exactly why."

It does not appear to be against military protocol to help the Second Lady down the stairs. But unless there is a standing order to do so, the Marines should not be held responsible for the mishap, which appeared to take everybody by surprise.

Perhaps that should change moving ahead. Whether Usha gets extra assistance or a different way of moving the baby off the helicopter, this video should draw attention to the potential issue in general, so that accidents can be better avoided.

The Usha Vance video at this point is just a social media curiosity, but it could have been worse. Let's hope that lessons are learned and we keep it that way for all mothers traveling with their spouses on official travel.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

Help us continue to call out these lies by joining RedState VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.