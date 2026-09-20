RedState Weekly Briefing: Rove's Revolt, Gill's Rebuke, and Ruffalo's Rough Night

Happy Sunday, and welcome to the RedState Weekly Briefing — where we take a quick look at the week’s most-viewed stories in case you missed any of them. What do you suppose caught people's attention as we roll into late September? Grab a cup of coffee (or something stronger if you're so inclined) and sit down with this 21st-century Weekend Edition of your favorite (online) publication.

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#1 - Holdout Clancy Juror Breaks Silence. What He Says About 'Activist' Jurors Makes Them Look Worse. — by Kyle Becker

But something has changed. For days, the public heard almost exclusively from the other jurors. They told us the holdout wouldn't listen and he had an agenda. Now we're hearing from the man himself, and there is plenty to suggest that the opposite is the truth. He says eight jurors entered deliberations already favoring acquittal, behaved like "activists," and spent the ensuing days trying to bring the remaining four over to their side. Most strikingly, one of the jurors criticizing him has already publicly described the case as an opportunity to "get a conversation started" and "change something." That’s not a juror’s job. In fact, that’s an extremely dangerous corruption of justice.





#2 - Karl Rove Says He Is Voting for a Democrat. The 'Final Straw' Is Revealing. — by Kyle Becker

So, the usual suspects, like Karl Rove, can continue to yell "bigot!" as if opposition to mass immigration is about particular groups of people. It could be about Eskimos. It could be about Russians. It could be about Swedes. It could be about Chinese people. It could be about Somalis. It's not about skin color. It's about the basic human need for assimilation, shared values, and a cohesive culture. That is because the basis of Western Civilization — democracy, the rule of law, and human rights — sprung out of the European experience and was adopted by the United States.





#3 - Boom: Brandon Gill's Perfect Response to Reporter Who Doesn't Want to Reveal Her Employer — by Nick Arama

You can see he wasn't put off by her deflection; he just kept at it, asking "Who are you?" until she finally revealed that she worked for Al Jazeera English. Then he laughed, "Al Jazeera? No, I don't have any desire to talk to Al Jazeera. You guys can get lost. I don't have anything to say to you guys. Why don't you go somewhere else to report? I'm not talking to you guys at all. Get lost." Now that's a perfect response - why would anyone give the time of day to Al Jazeera?





#4 - Sydney Sweeney Sends the Feminist Sports Brigade Into a Frenzy — Then Drops a Brutal Reality Check — by Rusty Weiss

Sweeney, though, rarely takes the criticism lying down, and this instance is no different. The "Euphoria" star appeared to fire back over the weekend by posting ESPN Body Issue covers of athletes including Serena Williams, Ronda Rousey, Sue Bird, and Megan Rapinoe posing nude or nearly nude. When you consider that the Rapinoe effort was considered empowering, brave, and stunning, and the woke mob is setting their hair on fire over Sweeney's ad, you realize it's not about a "hypersexualized" ad setting women back decades; it's almost 100 percent because this blonde is an actual bombshell. Marilyn Monroe throwbacks and attractive women are not something the left can handle.





#5 - Mark Ruffalo's Emmy Loss Comes With a Savage Twist That's Almost Too Perfect — by Teri Christoph

So there was Ruffalo on Monday night – for all the world to see – fresh off an antisemitism firestorm of his own making, having to watch the Emmy he coveted land instead in the hands of an actor who has spoken openly about his growing connection to Judaism and how he proudly brought that heritage to the role that just landed him one of Hollywood's highest honors. You simply couldn't have scripted the irony any better. Ruffalo's loss to a Jewish actor is proof that God does indeed have a wicked sense of humor.

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