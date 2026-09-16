Mark Ruffalo's Emmy Loss Comes With a Savage Twist That's Almost Too Perfect

Like most of you, I imagine, I had no idea the Emmy Awards took place on Monday until I started seeing some things about it pop up on social media. I like a good fashion disaster as much as the next gal, so I glanced at the Hollywood goings-on here and there.

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I did stop to take notice that Noah Wyle won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the HBO medical drama The Pitt. My youngest had made me watch it with her before she flew the coop – I generally enjoy medical shows – so I gamely sat through both seasons.

#Emmys: Noah Wyle (“The Pitt”) wins Best Lead Actor in a Drama Serieshttps://t.co/Fn0OL5nSUp pic.twitter.com/G3oMbHuyM6 — Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2026

The show is good enough, but does stray into wokeness from time to time. For instance, I laughed my behind off when one of the emergency room nurses was thrown to the floor and arrested by ICE agents when he tried to interfere with an illegal alien patient being taken into custody. He was still languishing in a detention facility at the end of last season.

Being of a certain age, I remember Noah Wyle from his years portraying Dr. John Carter on NBC's mega-hit ER. So it's interesting to watch him once again playing an MD and reaching another career high. He plays Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch on The Pitt; Robby is a Jew who is sometimes seen reciting religious prayers in times of stress.

Wyle, whose own Jewish roots come from his father's side of the family, wasn't raised particularly religious, but he told The Jewish Chronicle earlier this year that his connection to Judaism has grown stronger through both his daughter and his work on The Pitt: “It is through her and the show, that I feel Judaism now has more relevance to my life than ever before.”

Which brings us to Mark Ruffalo, who was nominated in the same category as Wyle for his role in another HBO show called Task but failed to win.

He lost to a Jew.

And that is both brutal and delicious because Ruffalo is currently enmeshed in an ugly controversy over allegations that he trafficked in antisemitic tropes while attacking Paramount and its proposed merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.

The face that @MarkRuffalo is making when a Jewish actor @NoahWyle wins Emmy over him is priceless https://t.co/h0u4JRluOQ pic.twitter.com/5eIPf75pAQ — Michael Elgort (@just_whatever) September 15, 2026

As RedState's Brad Essex reported earlier this month, the controversy has gotten so hot that roughly 180 Jewish entertainers and other industry figures rushed to Ruffalo's defense after Paramount publicly accused him of antisemitism.

Here's more from Brad about Ruffalo's reputation as a far-left activist who seems awfully antisemitic:

Ruffalo has long been outspoken. He has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, endorsed the International Criminal Court’s pursuit of Israeli leaders, and repeatedly treated Israel’s defensive war after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre as the primary moral offense. Hamas terrorists murdered about 1,200 people that day, mostly civilians, and took more than 250 hostages.

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So there was Ruffalo on Monday night – for all the world to see – fresh off an antisemitism firestorm of his own making, having to watch the Emmy he coveted land instead in the hands of an actor who has spoken openly about his growing connection to Judaism and how he proudly brought that heritage to the role that just landed him one of Hollywood's highest honors.

You simply couldn't have scripted the irony any better.

Ruffalo's loss to a Jewish actor is proof that God does indeed have a wicked sense of humor.

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