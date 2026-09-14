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Karl Rove Says He Is Voting for a Democrat. The 'Final Straw' Is Revealing.

Kyle Becker Follow @kylenabecker
Sep 14, 2026 9:00 PM
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Karl Rove Says He Is Voting for a Democrat. The 'Final Straw' Is Revealing.
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

Karl Rove is maybe the least 'Republican' Republican in the history of Republicans. 

It's been an open secret for some time that he is as close to a card-carrying member of the Uniparty as exists in Washington, D.C.. He is as pure a swamp creature as you can find in the wild.

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So, when Rove came out of the RINO closet and announced that he was voting for a Democrat, nobody got the vapors. Nobody looked askance at the television set and did a spit-take. No one's jaw hit the floor.

Rove, and everyone else in the Bushite orbit, speak for those people and those people alone. They don't speak for Americans, except for the fat cat donor class that has no problem selling us out to foreigners and launching foreign wars for no other reason than to boost their stock portfolios.

That being said, it would take something quite extraordinary for Rove to cross the partisan Rubicon and announce he is voting for a Democrat.

But that Rubicon's been crossed. You see, Bo French is a "bigot."

Well, that's according to Karl Rove, who apparently thinks French's opponent in the Texas Railroad Commissioner race, Jon Rosenthal, is a much better fit for the Lone Star State.

The what race?! It's a Texas thing. That's not the key point. Let's take a look at who we're talking about.

Right. What really matters is that Karl Rove is pushing a lefty talking point to boost a Democrat in a hotly contested race. The Texas Tribune reports.

Karl Rove, former adviser to President George W. Bush and longtime Texas GOP political consultant, said he will vote for Jon Rosenthal, a Houston Democrat running to serve the Texas Railroad Commission, after Republican Bo French posted racist comments on Sunday about South Asian students at the University of Texas at Austin.

Rove made the comments at a members-only lunch event at the Headliners Club in Austin, where he called French a “bigot,” according to three attendees to whom The Texas Tribune has granted anonymity to discuss the conversation.

Rove said he has only ever voted for one Democratic candidate, Texas Lt. Gov. Bob Bullock, who was up for reelection in 1994.

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Okay, so this wasn't the first time that Rove has been Democrat-curious. 

So, what triggered this meltdown? Bo French is guilty of noticing.

What did he notice? Well, let's take a look at a "University of Texas" celebration that should speak for itself.

This is the predictable attack for those who don't live in Texas, particularly in the Dallas Fort-Worth and the Austin areas.

Let's put some numbers on what we're talking about. Then you will get that it's not personal. It's not about "race," it's about demographics and statistics.

From 2012-2025, major Texas universities have presided over an overhaul of their student enrollment.

  • UT Dallas: White enrollment fell from 43% to 19%; meanwhile, Asian enrollment shot up from 25% to 42%
  • UT Austin: White enrollment fell from 49% to 29%; meanwhile, Asian enrollment went up from 19% to 26%
  • UT Arlington: White enrollment fell from 40% to 19%; meanwhile, Asian enrollment rose from 12% to 14%
  • UT San Antonio: White enrollment fell from 30% to 17%; meanwhile, Asian enrollment slid up from 5% to 6%
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This has taken place amid a broader transformation of the state due to open borders and H1B visa abuse.

Let me tell you right now: It doesn't matter what you think about foreigners coming to America to work, it's gotten completely out-of-hand.

Texans did not buy property in the state so that tone-deaf officials could do the equivalent of transplanting entire Indian cities and dropping them in people's communities.

Indian people can be the nicest people in the world. That doesn't give officials the right to "fundamentally transform" entire Texas communities with sudden mass immigration.

So, the usual suspects, like Karl Rove, can continue to yell "bigot!" as if opposition to mass immigration is about particular groups of people. 

It could be about Eskimos. It could be about Russians. It could be about Swedes. It could be about Chinese people. It could be about Somalis.

It's not about skin color.  It's about the basic human need for assimilation, shared values, and a cohesive culture.

That is because the basis of Western Civilization — democracy, the rule of law, and human rights — sprung out of the European experience and was adopted by the United States.

America's institutions are what caused the country to become a world superpower. It not only built an impressive economy with a vibrant middle class, but it has also preserved freedom and civility in our societies for hundreds of years.

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This was not by accident. And that is the lie of cultural relativism — you can largely replace the population of a nation with people from different cultures and still maintain the same civilization.

Only the enemies of civilization would make such an argument. And that is why those who believe Americans are replaceable can only hurl epithets, instead of honestly address the reasonable concerns that citizens have about their own country.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining RedState VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | TEXAS
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