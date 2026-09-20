Freddy Makes It to Auburn for a Banging Game and Discovers Cheerleaders

Freddy has made it to Alabama in his quest to see his next football game, the Auburn Tigers versus the Florida Gators.

He'd previously seen Iowa versus Iowa State. He discovered tailgating and the tradition of trash-talking your traditional football rival during Hate Week. He also got to take in some great Southern food in Tennessee.

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Freddy arrived on Friday in Auburn, Alabama. He'd been to Auburn before on his World Cup trip.

He really thought it was beautiful.

This town is so beautiful pic.twitter.com/tLLKC4CVP3 — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 19, 2026

Freddy and the crew had a lot of fun stuff waiting for them from Auburn University at their hotel — everything from Buc-ee's beaver nuggets to toilet paper.

We’ve arrived at our hotel here in Auburn for the weekend. Thank you so much to Auburn University for the super generous welcome! We even got some toilet paper rolls😅



We know this isn’t normal at all and really appreciate it!🙏 pic.twitter.com/y6S1KrHbLt — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 18, 2026

Now this looks like the guys even met up with ESPN commentator Paul Finebaum, the "Voice of the SEC" (Southeastern Conference), while they were at the Skybar.

First evening in Auburn was a success🍻



Also I’ve seen that some people have taken photos of us and posted them on here. We knew the anonymity would end sooner or later. So if people feel the need to post photos of us, than so be it. pic.twitter.com/ceruPciqSk — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 19, 2026

Freddy thought some people had gotten pictures of him and the crew. The group had been trying to stay incognito so they could have a normal experience at such events. It didn't seem like many had seen the pictures, so their privacy was still largely intact.

Freddy and the crew made sure they got to the tailgating early this time, despite the fact that it was raining.

The weather isn’t playing along, but that won’t stop us from having the ultimate tailgating experience today! pic.twitter.com/vlGW3Usm2d — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 19, 2026

They even got to participate in the tradition of the Tiger Walk into the stadium.

This is so sick. The Tiger Walk into the stadium🐅 pic.twitter.com/ERvfh905lX — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 19, 2026

I think it's safe to say that, as a young student, Freddy enjoyed discovering the cheerleaders.

The eagle was out.

The eagle is flying around again🦅 pic.twitter.com/HN0Cw8Aepl — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 19, 2026

Freddy and his crew even made it onto the field.

The team is running onto the field and we’re running with them😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0HdqHOACfL — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 20, 2026

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He found the halftime more entertaining than the World Cup entertainment.

This is what I call a real halftime show. Levels better than whatever went down at the World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/uHOtd4eZvO — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 20, 2026

It was a banging game, with some great offensive plays and Auburn launching a comeback. However, it wasn't enough. Florida beat Auburn 44 to 39. So Freddy didn't get to indulge in another tradition of throwing toilet paper into the trees.

Unfortunately Auburn didn’t get the win tonight💔



This means we won’t get the opportunity to throw toilet paper into the trees. But this is just another reason to come back here for another game. pic.twitter.com/KBDQ2zK2Jx — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 20, 2026

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