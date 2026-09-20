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Freddy Makes It to Auburn for a Banging Game and Discovers Cheerleaders

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 20, 2026 10:18 AM
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Freddy Makes It to Auburn for a Banging Game and Discovers Cheerleaders
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Freddy has made it to Alabama in his quest to see his next football game, the Auburn Tigers versus the Florida Gators. 

He'd previously seen Iowa versus Iowa State. He discovered tailgating and the tradition of trash-talking your traditional football rival during Hate Week. He also got to take in some great Southern food in Tennessee. 

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Freddy arrived on Friday in Auburn, Alabama. He'd been to Auburn before on his World Cup trip. 

He really thought it was beautiful. 

Freddy and the crew had a lot of fun stuff waiting for them from Auburn University at their hotel — everything from Buc-ee's beaver nuggets to toilet paper. 

Now this looks like the guys even met up with ESPN commentator Paul Finebaum, the "Voice of the SEC" (Southeastern Conference), while they were at the Skybar. 

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Freddy thought some people had gotten pictures of him and the crew. The group had been trying to stay incognito so they could have a normal experience at such events. It didn't seem like many had seen the pictures, so their privacy was still largely intact. 

Freddy and the crew made sure they got to the tailgating early this time, despite the fact that it was raining. 

They even got to participate in the tradition of the Tiger Walk into the stadium. 

I think it's safe to say that, as a young student, Freddy enjoyed discovering the cheerleaders. 

The eagle was out. 

Freddy and his crew even made it onto the field. 

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He found the halftime more entertaining than the World Cup entertainment. 

It was a banging game, with some great offensive plays and Auburn launching a comeback. However, it wasn't enough. Florida beat Auburn 44 to 39. So Freddy didn't get to indulge in another tradition of throwing toilet paper into the trees. 

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News Topics ALABAMA | FLORIDA | SPORTS
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