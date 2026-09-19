Bill Maher Won't Let Jessica Tarlov Get Away With Claim Dems Are Not All That Crazy

I guess the point of Jessica Tarlov on Fox is supposed to be "balance."

But she's so out of balance and out of reality most of the time; she's not actually doing a good job on behalf of the Democrats. Although, to be fair, it would be hard to do a good job for them when their positions are so awful.

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Tarlov appeared on Bill Maher's Real Time show on Friday. Christopher Rufo was another panel guest. Tarlov tried to sell Maher on the idea that the Democrats were "less crazy" than the Republicans. That made Bill Maher almost fall off his chair, laughing in astonishment at such an assertion, as our sister site Twitchy reported.

WATCH: The Five’s Jessica Tarlov nearly makes Bill Maher FALL OFF his chair after claiming Democrats are “less crazy.” “They're communists who think the Islamists are the good guys. Are you kidding?! Less crazy?”



Bill Maher: “I think all these new recent elections have been… pic.twitter.com/LrC3aDKo3r — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) September 19, 2026

"Have you seen the Democratic...," he can't even finish; he's laughing so much. He asked her if she was being sarcastic, if she really thought the Democrats were less crazy.

"Maybe not inside," she admitted, but arguing they were when they "go out and give a speech, talking about the economy and corruption..."

Now that's gold - her admitting, yes, they are crazy on the inside, no matter what they are saying on the outside. They should run that in ads on a loop. But she's obviously not living in reality there.

Rufo interrupted Tarlov, "They're wearing Carhartts and pretending to be less crazy. That's what's happening." That had the audience laughing their heads off.

Maher then dunked all over Tarlov's hot take: "They're communists who think the Islamists are the good guys. Are you kidding? Less crazy?" Is she not following the Democratic Socialists of America, Maher asks her.

Tarlov then notes she has to "see them every day" because she "works at Fox News." Yes, because at least Fox is doing some coverage of the DSA, while the liberal media is basically glossing over the threat that they pose and/or ignoring the issue.

Maher says the DSA folks are doubling down on the crazy. He's certainly right on that. He's wrong, though, to say this election is not about them. It most certainly is. The more you let them in the door, the more they flood in, and the more radical the Democrats become.

Democrats can talk about "affordability" and pretend they care about people. But everything was worse under them; why would anyone believe that they can do better? Inflation went up over 9 percent under Joe Biden. Gas prices went higher than they are now.

Well, that backfired. Jessica Tarlov really thought she could convince Bill Maher Democrats are less crazy than Republicans. Maher thought she was kidding. "Oh, you're being sarcastic." His reaction was priceless when he realized she wasn't. Remember, Democrats are the party of open borders, communist candidates, Islamist apologists, and men in women's sports. When you've lost Bill Maher on this, you know you've lost America. If Democrats win the midterms, it will be because of the war and the economy. "Less crazy" will have nothing to do with it.

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Well, that backfired.



Jessica Tarlov really thought she could convince Bill Maher Democrats are less crazy than Republicans.



Maher thought she was kidding. "Oh, you're being sarcastic."



His reaction was priceless when he realized she wasn't.



Remember, Democrats are the party… pic.twitter.com/gGBVaBPsND — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 19, 2026

If the Democrats can't even convince Maher here that they're sane, what do they think the normal people in the center are going to think of them? They're not enamored of any of this Democrat craziness.

That's definitely going to be fun.

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