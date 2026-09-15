Sydney Sweeney Sends the Feminist Sports Brigade Into a Frenzy — Then Drops a Brutal Reality Check

There's just something about Sydney Sweeney that drives the woke mob insane. And congrats to her; she's managed to do it again.

Sweeney is facing a new wave of criticism from female athletes after appearing nearly nude in a new ad for the sports prediction platform Novig.

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“Think you know sports?” she asks. “Prove it.”

She then uses footballs, basketballs, hockey sticks, tennis rackets, and just about any sports-related object as a prop to cover up where, say, clothes might have done the job.

Sydney Sweeney might be one of the most photogenic people in Hollywood right now. pic.twitter.com/NmxMA2HfPl — ProfeshTalk (@ProfeshTalk) September 10, 2026

Is it a cheap means to get attention on a company nobody has heard of prior to this? Sure. Is it the end of the world? No. Unless you're ... some people.

Critics are accusing the campaign of sexualizing women in sports. Which is criticism one might take seriously if not for the history of female athletes (or male, in some instances) of all stripes affirming their beauty in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues or ESPN Body series.

CNN opted to amp up the criticism by running a segment on the miserable people who have taken umbrage at Sweeney's edgy commercial, calling it "hypersexualized."

To launch this hit job against the "Syd for Short" American Eagle spokeswoman, the network had to dig up four Australian athletes that nobody has ever heard of to complain and express their unfettered misery over the new ad.

One murderer of joy wondered, “How far you can put women’s sports backwards in the space of a 42-second commercial."

The BBC also hunted down some British athletes to go after Sweeney.

"Sweat, blood and tears."❤️‍🔥



British sprinter Amy Hunt is among the female athletes to speak out against a controversial sports gambling advert starring actress Sydney Sweeney. pic.twitter.com/Hrotzy8AjV — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 14, 2026

Sweeney, though, rarely takes the criticism lying down, and this instance is no different.

The "Euphoria" star appeared to fire back over the weekend by posting ESPN Body Issue covers of athletes including Serena Williams, Ronda Rousey, Sue Bird, and Megan Rapinoe posing nude or nearly nude.

When you consider that the Rapinoe effort was considered empowering, brave, and stunning, and the woke mob is setting their hair on fire over Sweeney's ad, you realize it's not about a "hypersexualized" ad setting women back decades; it's almost 100 percent because this blonde is an actual bombshell.

Marilyn Monroe throwbacks and attractive women are not something the left can handle.

🔥 SYDNEY SWEENEY RESPONDS — The actress appears to be pushing back after a controversial sports-themed campaign triggered criticism from female athletes.



Several prominent athletes accused the campaign of sexualizing women’s sports, responding with footage of themselves… — XPRESS (@Xpress_24_7) September 14, 2026

WNBA star Angel Reese recently walked the runway at a Victoria's Secret show, and nobody batted an eye. In fact, the women's basketball league frequently posts about its athletes looking sexy before arriving for games.

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Granted, they couldn't tell you what a woman is, but they know a good-looking one when they see them.

Does anybody remember this little number from the Phoenix Mercury?

this week a hot new bombshell enters the villa pic.twitter.com/iNaeMPcjv2 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 27, 2024

Sweeney previously sparked backlash amongst the left for daring to look attractive in a pair of American Eagle jeans with the tagline, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans."

That somehow led to the lunatic mob suggesting she was promoting Nazi ideology. So at least the backlash to her looking hot in the Novig ad is less traumatic for the wokesters.

Sweeney will no doubt keep doing what she's doing and not give two rips about what the left finds offensive. And companies like American Eagle and Novig, not to mention our eyes, will reap the benefits.

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