Boom: Brandon Gill's Perfect Response to Reporter Who Doesn't Want to Reveal Her Employer

Republican Rep. Brandon Gill (TX-26) has been making a name for himself with incisive questioning during hearings, getting to the heart of the matter when grilling witnesses.

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He isn't shy about holding Democrats and their witnesses to account.

Now he's seeking a very important position on a committee that he's already on: he wants to become chair of the House Oversight Committee, if the Republicans hold the House, or ranking member if they don't.

The youngest Republican in the House, GIll has risen fast, drawing praise from senior colleagues and building a significant online following through viral clips featuring his assertive questioning of committee witnesses. [....] Republican rules limit committee chairs to three terms. With Rep. James Comer, R-Kentucky, nearing the end of his third term as chair or ranking member, the position will be open when Congress returns in January. In May, Comer appointed Gill as chair of the committee’s Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses and praised the Texan as a star of the committee who “has exposed the insanity of the Radical Left.”

Republican Rep. Pat Fallon (TX-04) is also interested in the position. He announced his bid in April, telling Fox News Digital, "I think one of the missions should be to expose the hypocrisy and lack of direction of the left. They're focusing on divisiveness and opposing President Trump." He then asked, "How about focusing on the country and the growth and prosperity of the greatest country history has ever known?"

On Tuesday, Gill showed his moxie and how deft he is at handling people by how he dealt with a reporter who was reticent to tell him what outlet she worked for. She kept trying to ask about people who allegedly died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody. When she finally revealed what the outlet was, it was clear why she didn't want to say, and his reaction was gold.

Future Oversight Committee Chairman Brandon Gill absolutely cooks an Al Jazeera reporter:



"You guys can get lost." pic.twitter.com/MlQMN7HKPN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 15, 2026

You can see he wasn't put off by her deflection; he just kept at it, asking "Who are you?" until she finally revealed that she worked for Al Jazeera English.

Then he laughed, "Al Jazeera? No, I don't have any desire to talk to Al Jazeera. You guys can get lost. I don't have anything to say to you guys. Why don't you go somewhere else to report? I'm not talking to you guys at all. Get lost."

Now that's a perfect response - why would anyone give the time of day to Al Jazeera?

Certified banger! — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) September 15, 2026

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He definitely has a very bright future, and his head seems to be in the right place.

Here was Gill's speech from the Republican Midterms Convention last Wednesday, where he eviscerated the Democrats and had people laughing.

Watch every second of this speech.



Brandon Gill will be President of the United States one day. pic.twitter.com/bm6uf0vYnp — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 9, 2026

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