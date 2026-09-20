You May Not Believe What a Judge Said About Man Who Saved Lives During Shooting at Mall

There was a shooting in the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, Michigan on July 3, after a fight escalated.

Cameron Watkins allegedly shot Keone Seaborn, shot another person during a struggle and then proceeded to continue to shoot recklessly in the mall.

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Fortunately, 19-year-old Martinez Long, who wasn't involved in the fighting, pulled out his gun and was able to shoot Watkins, killing him and ending the threat, likely saving himself and possibly other lives.

You would think he should get a medal for acting in self-defense and helping people.

Except there was a small problem: he didn't have a concealed carry permit for his weapon. So he was then charged, and ultimately sentenced to probation.

As part of his probation, Long must complete cognitive behavioral therapy, not possess any guns or ammunition in that period and take handgun safety classes offered by the court. The Oak Park man is working towards getting his GED and had no prior criminal record. The judge acknowledged the right to self-defense in the case.

So he didn't have a criminal history either, yet still he was charged.

But the stunning part of the case, as our sister site Twitchy reported, what was stunning was what the judge said. This comes under "the things that you can't believe file."

The judge admonished Long for carrying the gun and told him he has to think before he acts. "Fortunately, you weren't injured, but nonetheless, you had a gun there in the first place, which was poor judgment," he said. "And what do you need a gun for protection in a mall, in the first place? "Nonetheless, I think this agreement is in the best interest of justice."

What did you need for protection for in the first place? Is the judge kidding? He knows the facts in the case, and still he says that? If he didn't have the gun, he and the others he probably saved might be dead right now. He and those people were very lucky he was armed.

Gun rights advocates were not happy.

In the midst of a chaotic shooting spree inside a mall, 19-year-old Martinez Long pulled his own firearm and shot the gunman.



Now he faces two years of probation and a criminal record. Why?



He was too young to legally possess a carry permit, so they threw him in jail.



The… pic.twitter.com/IgLfAVqBpT — National Association for Gun Rights (@gunrights) September 9, 2026

Fortunately, if Long completes probation without incident, his record could be expunged, so he could continue with a clean slate.

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