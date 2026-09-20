'I'm Not a Lesbian': Boebert Blasts Ethics Complaint Claiming She Slept With Staffers

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has fired back at an ethics complaint that claimed she slept with male and female staffers.

On Saturday, SourcesSay reported Boebert's heated response to the complaint.

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“Well, I’m not a lesbian or bisexual, and I have never, ever been in any inappropriate relationship, nor have I ever been sexually involved with any staff,” Boebert told Sources Say News. Addressing the extra claims attached to the story alleging a relationship with former Rep. Matt Gaetz and his wife, Ginger, she added, “Creative, I’ll give him that!”

After the report surfaced, former Rep. Matt Gaetz snarked on X: “I am requesting that anyone with video of me in this alleged 'threesome' release said evidence IMMEDIATELY! Unedited, please.”

I am requesting that anyone with video of me in this alleged “threesome” release said evidence IMMEDIATELY!



Unedited, please. https://t.co/2PRp3BZFGZ — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 19, 2026

Gaetz's response provoked peak social media reaction.

Atp someone calls Lauren a ho every election cycle. It has to be exhausting. I guess when all else fails 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) September 19, 2026

😂 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 19, 2026

lol. Thats funny — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 19, 2026

Despite being eyebrow-raising, these reactions are actually a positive sign. It goes to show that politics watchers are "initiated."

The allegations come from a complaint filed with the House Committee on Ethics on Sept. 17 by David B. Wheeler, who heads American Muckrakers, a group that has targeted Boebert for years.

Wheeler signed the filing under penalty of perjury. That doesn't mean the allegations have been established as true, however, and the complaint itself is not a finding by the Ethics Committee. The committee has not publicly announced that it has opened an investigation.

The complaint alleges Boebert had sexual relationships with three people who worked under her supervision: former district director Clarice Navarro Ratzlaff, current district chief of staff Raven Finegan, and former chief of staff Jeffrey Small.

The most detailed allegations concern Navarro, a former Colorado state lawmaker who served as Boebert's district director from 2021 until early 2025.

Wheeler alleges the two had a years-long relationship, including encounters in Boebert's district office, a vehicle for which mileage was reimbursed, and hotel rooms paid for by her campaign. The complaint also points to approximately $30,650 in year-end bonuses Navarro received from House funds and a $5,000 campaign payment described as "fundraising consulting."

The complaint goes further, alleging that approximately $200,000 was paid to Navarro in March 2025 after she left Boebert's office and threatened to file an ethics complaint of her own.

There are some significant caveats to that claim. Wheeler acknowledges that he does not know the source of the alleged $200,000 payment, and portions of the publicly released complaint describing how he says it was confirmed are redacted. Navarro, meanwhile, isn't hedging in her response.

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“These allegations regarding me are entirely false, defamatory, and beyond ridiculous,” she told the Colorado Times Recorder. “There is absolutely no truth to any part of this claim.”

Boebert's ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, has also disputed the allegations. In messages released by American Muckrakers, he characterized the claims involving Navarro as "a fairy tale made up propaganda" and questioned the group's sources.

And the sourcing matters here. Public payroll and campaign-finance records can establish that staffers worked for Boebert, how much they were paid and what her campaign reported spending. Those records don't establish that sexual relationships occurred.

The underlying relationship allegations rely heavily on sources cited by Wheeler, while the supporting notes and other material behind some of those claims have not been publicly released. No publicly produced evidence has established the separate threesome allegation involving Gaetz.

Wheeler also has a history with Boebert. In 2022, American Muckrakers published allegations that Boebert had previously worked as a paid escort. The group's website initially used a photograph of another woman, one of several errors Wheeler later acknowledged while calling the presentation "sloppy."

He continued to defend the underlying allegation. Boebert threatened legal action, while Wheeler later sued Boebert over statements she made about him; that case eventually ended in an undisclosed settlement.

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If substantiated, however, the staff relationships alleged in the new complaint would raise a straightforward House ethics issue.

House Rule XXIII states that a member “may not engage in a sexual relationship with any employee of the House who works under the supervision of the Member.” The rule contains an exception for married couples.

The complaint asks the Ethics Committee to investigate Boebert and seeks referrals of some of its allegations to federal authorities. At this point, though, that's what the filing remains: a complaint containing serious allegations, not an Ethics Committee finding.

Boebert denies the central claims. Navarro denies the allegations involving her. And the most salacious addition to the story has so far produced no publicly released evidence.

Gaetz, for his part, seems more than willing to review the evidence should anyone ever find it. This is how we know we've reached peak "silly season."

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