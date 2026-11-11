So Much for Affordability: Hakeem Jeffries Wants Deported DACA Recipients Back, and That's Not All

If you had "Democrats abandon affordability the second they win the majority" on your midterm bingo card, you are the big winner. Well, actually you're not a winner at all, as you'll soon see.

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The lame duck session of Congress is underway this week, which gives Democrats plenty of chances to gloat about their wins in front of the news cameras. Presumptive incoming Speaker of the House Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) is taking full advantage of his elevated status to tout his party's priorities when they take control in January – and it's not affordability that's on his mind.

Jeffries is instead talking about bringing deported DACA recipients back into the United States and providing "remedial assistance" to people he believes have been mistreated by the Trump administration.

So much for making life more affordable for Americans.

During a Tuesday interview with PBS NewsHour, host Amna Nawaz asked Jeffries whether Democrats could find any common ground with the White House on the topic of immigration.

Jeffries admitted that the country has a broken immigration system in need of fixing, but also made it clear that Democrats have no intention of helping President Trump enforce the country's existing immigration laws.

"We're not going to provide a dime to the administration's violent mass deportation machine," he declared.

Nawaz then pointed out that dozens of DACA recipients have already been deported under the Trump administration and asked whether Jeffries and his fellow Democrats would support efforts to bring them back into the country.

"Certainly," he replied.

It gets worse.

"Anyone, whether they are a citizen, whether they were here lawfully, whether they are DACA recipients, who's been treated unfairly and unjustly by the administration, we need to provide remedial assistance to them," Jeffries continued.

He also called for efforts to "undo the damage that's been done to the country, to law-abiding immigrant families, and to the American people over this last 20 months or so."

DISGUSTING: Incoming House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) supports bringing back DEPORTED DACA recipients and providing them with money and assistance to “undo the damage that’s been done to the country.” PBS News: “That Dream and Promise Act, of course, impacting the DACA recipients. I should point out, it's been reported some dozens of DACA recipients are among those already deported under this administration's immigration crackdown. Would you support efforts to bring them back into the U.S.?” Hakeem Jefferies: “Certainly. Anyone, whether they are a citizen, whether they were here lawfully, whether they are DACA recipients who's been treated unfairly and unjustly by the administration, we need to provide remedial assistance to them and undo the damage that's been done to the country, to law-abiding immigrant families and to the American people over this last 20 months or so.” Democrats keep funneling billions to illegal aliens and migrants while ignoring the needs of their own American constituents. It’s disgusting. — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 11, 2026

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To recap, Democrats spent the midterms promising to make life more affordable for American families, and now – barely a week after Election Day! – they're already reversing course by talking about bringing deported DACA recipients back and showering unspecified "assistance" on people they think were wronged by the Trump administration.

Just great.

Funny how quickly affordability fell off the agenda once the votes were counted.

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