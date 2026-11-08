Hot Takes: The Georgia Overstepping Starts As New Dem Insurance Commish Reveals Plan to Lower Costs

Mark my words: you are going to see a lot written in the coming weeks and months about the Democrat overreach that will be coming as a result of their Election Day victories across the country, because Democrats are nothing if not a predictable lot. Them believing they have a sweeping mandate to inflict woke policies on voters in their districts and states with political impunity in the aftermath of the midterms certainly speaks to that.

Advertisement

As RedState reported, we're already seeing the overreach play out among the most powerful Democrats in America, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) sharing that he is completely on board with the idea of trying to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth as soon as Democrats officially retake control of Congress in 2027, when Jeffries will (presumably) also be House Speaker.

Trying to impeach President Donald Trump has also been floated by several of the Usual Suspects, of course, though Jeffries has pretended that the Democrats' focus will be on "affordability" and not impeaching the POTUS.

The latest example of Democrat overreach, this time at the state level, is happening in Georgia, which just reelected Sen. John Ossoff and elected former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as its next governor. Another Democrat named Keisha was also elected in a statewide race: Keisha Sean Waites, who is the Peach State's next Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner.

Ms. Waites is a former member of the Georgia state house and is also a former Atlanta city councilwoman. But she's lost an awful lot of other elections she's run for. That changed, however, when she defeated incumbent Republican Insurance Commissioner John King in a state that saw a blue wave similar to others on Tuesday.

In a recent post-election interview, Waites revealed her plan for combating rising insurance premiums; one of her ideas included on her 100-day priorities list is already getting significant pushback (bolded emphasis added):

First, she wants to ban the use of credit scores and ZIP codes in determining insurance risk and premiums. “Those things have nothing to do with calculating your risk as it relates to your insurance premiums,” Waites said. Second, she wants to strengthen the ability of consumers to recover money or take action against insurers in cases involving alleged wrongdoing or negligence. Her third priority is making Georgia’s insurance regulatory process more efficient, with the goal of attracting additional companies and increasing competition.

Watch:

Georgia Insurance Commissioner-elect Keisha Sean Waites plans to ban insurers from using credit scores and ZIP codes to determine insurance premiums. Follow: @AFpost https://t.co/T0qICVDj2H — AF Post (@AFpost) November 8, 2026

This... did not go over well with folks who pointed out what would happen if Waites' plan came to fruition for Georgia voters:

This will be Exhibit One when every single insurance agency leaves Georgia. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 8, 2026

This means if you are financially stable you will pay more for your insurance to make up for the idiots in the state. — Andrew Carleton (@andrewcarleton7) November 8, 2026

One Georgia resident broke down how this would work:

Here’s what that actually means for people with good credit who live in safer areas: Insurers use those factors because they strongly predict claims. In Georgia, a driver with excellent credit currently pays about $1,300 a year for full coverage. The same driver with poor credit pays about $3,139, an $1,839 difference. That credit gap is bigger than the typical difference across most ZIP codes in the state. Safer neighborhoods also get lower rates because they generate fewer and smaller claims. Ban both factors and insurers still have to collect enough money to cover the same total claims. They just shift the costs onto the remaining rating variables. Result: people with good credit in lower-risk ZIP codes lose their discounts and pay more. People with poor credit or in higher-claim areas pay less. When Washington State temporarily banned credit scoring, more than 60% of drivers saw their premiums go up as the previous discounts were spread across the pool. This doesn’t lower the overall cost of insurance. It just redistributes who pays what.

Advertisement

A Democrat stealth-proposing cost redistribution. Total shocker.

Oh great...now my insurance rates will go up. Georgia’s new Insurance Commissioner-elect wants to ban the use of credit scores and ZIP codes in auto and homeowners insurance pricing. Here’s what that actually means for people with good credit who live in safer areas: Insurers use those factors because they strongly predict claims. In Georgia, a driver with excellent credit currently pays about $1,300 a year for full coverage. The same driver with poor credit pays about $3,139, an $1,839 difference. That credit gap is bigger than the typical difference across most ZIP codes in the state. Safer neighborhoods also get lower rates because they generate fewer and smaller claims. Ban both factors and insurers still have to collect enough money to cover the same total claims. They just shift the costs onto the remaining rating variables. Result: people with good credit in lower-risk ZIP codes lose their discounts and pay more. People with poor credit or in higher-claim areas pay less. When Washington State temporarily banned credit scoring, more than 60% of drivers saw their premiums go up as the previous discounts were spread across the pool. This doesn’t lower the overall cost of insurance. It just redistributes who pays what. — Eric Schwalm (@Schwalm5132) November 8, 2026

Now, one thing Ms. Waites would have to do in order to get this over the finish line and into Bottoms' hands is to work with the state legislature. Though the Georgia state house flipped to Democrats, the state senate did not - narrowly.

Advertisement

So the Insurance Commissioner-elect and other Democrats may not be able to take things as far as they like, depending on how the state senate - in particular, its Republicans, votes.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining RedState VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.