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First, It Was Schumer in the Senate. Now There's a Move to Stop Jeffries From Becoming Speaker.

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Nov 07, 2026 6:04 PM
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First, It Was Schumer in the Senate. Now There's a Move to Stop Jeffries From Becoming Speaker.
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Democrats may have won the House and the Senate in the midterms. 

But it looks like they are in a bit of disarray, as the radical leftist base is pushing against both Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) taking the leadership positions when the new Congress is sworn in. 

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As we reported, many of the incoming freshman senators don't appear very happy with Schumer, either saying they don't want him and/or that new leadership is needed. This, even though Schumer's Senate Majority PAC had a role in helping many of them get elected. That's truly biting the hand that feeds you, and it couldn't happen to a more deserving character than Schumer. 

But as I said, it's not just Schumer. 

Turns out there's a move to go after Jeffries as well and get someone else in as Speaker. House Democrats are reportedly being "inundated" with calls and emails urging them not to elect Jeffries.

One member said they got "300-400" calls in two days, another said "over 500," and a third said "higher" than 500, noting, "It's our No. 1 issue, and it's not close."

A Dem chief of staff who said their office got "about 300" calls told Axios: "Lots of people are saying make Jamie Raskin speaker." A House Democrat who said they've "gotten between 300-400" said a Mark Ruffalo tweet/Change.org petition was precipitating it. 

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Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-08) is positioned to take over the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, so I doubt he's even interested. 

But it's pretty funny that the leftists don't want Jeffries, that he's not left enough for them and/or is too supportive of Israel. They're also now agitating on X, apparently thinking they can stampede the vote. 

Now we'll see, although Schumer and Jeffries likely both still have the votes, and that's going to royally tick off a lot of the base. That's likely to cause friction with the leaders. But this is an early indication that the leftists are going to be thorns in the side of the more establishment leaders. That should make for some interesting fights to watch. 

The Left is reading the midterms as a mandate for what they want. I don't think it's that at all. But if they take it that way and go in their extreme direction, then, yes, they will end up overreaching, and they could get dumped at the next opportunity.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CHUCK SCHUMER | HAKEEM JEFFRIES | JAMIE RASKIN | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
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