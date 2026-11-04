DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Hakeem Jeffries Gets Inconvenient Fact Check After 'Affordability' Claim During Press Briefing

Sister Toldjah Follow @sistertoldjah
Nov 04, 2026 8:56 PM
Advertisement
Hakeem Jeffries Gets Inconvenient Fact Check After 'Affordability' Claim During Press Briefing
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

As RedState reported, Democrat "leaders" were taking victory laps Wednesday after a blue tsunami on Election Day that saw them take back the House and Senate, and even sweep all statewide races in Texas, including the Senate race and the governor's race.

Advertisement

Though it was a bitter pill for Republicans to swallow, it was made all the worse by seeing the likes of Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) make cracks about grilling burgers, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) yada-yadaing about "charting a path forward [alongside Schumer] to bring about the type of dramatic change the American people are clearly demanding," as RedState reported.

Among the supposed top priorities on that agenda is "affordability and accountability," Jeffries stated during a press briefing, while denying that any Democrat member of Congress has stepped forward to talk to him about the possibility of trying to impeach President Donald Trump:

"I haven't had a single member of the House Democratic caucus talk to me about impeachment. We've been relentlessly focused on affordability and on accountability," he proclaimed.

Watch:

Recommended
Jamie Raskin Left Fumbling After Dan Crenshaw Exposes a Dem Party Pre-Election Ploy Ben Smith Watch: El-Sayed Puts His Hands on Reporter in Heated Exchange Nick Arama
Advertisement

Except Jeffries danged well knows that whether they've come to him about it or not, retribution in the form of impeachment is on the minds of many of his fellow Democrats in the House, and not just for current Trump administration officials but for Trump himself:

And there was more where that came from:

I mean, they haven't even taken control yet, and they're already overplaying their hand, just as many of us predicted they would, emphasizing subpoenas, impeachment, and "lawyering up" while the purported "leaders" lie about what's in store.

Anyone who voted for Democrats this election cycle who was thinking they were going to get a party that focused on affordability is getting ready to get a rude awakening once the next Congress convenes.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics HAKEEM JEFFRIES | DEMOCRAT PARTY | 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Jamie Raskin Left Fumbling After Dan Crenshaw Exposes a Dem Party Pre-Election Ploy

Jamie Raskin Left Fumbling After Dan Crenshaw Exposes a Dem Party Pre-Election Ploy

Ben Smith
Watch: El-Sayed Puts His Hands on Reporter in Heated Exchange

Watch: El-Sayed Puts His Hands on Reporter in Heated Exchange

Nick Arama
Abdul El-Sayed Gave His Victory Speech. He Said Something Absolutely Chilling.

Abdul El-Sayed Gave His Victory Speech. He Said Something Absolutely Chilling.

Kyle Becker

Trending on RedState Videos