Hakeem Jeffries Gets Inconvenient Fact Check After 'Affordability' Claim During Press Briefing

As RedState reported, Democrat "leaders" were taking victory laps Wednesday after a blue tsunami on Election Day that saw them take back the House and Senate, and even sweep all statewide races in Texas, including the Senate race and the governor's race.

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Though it was a bitter pill for Republicans to swallow, it was made all the worse by seeing the likes of Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) make cracks about grilling burgers, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) yada-yadaing about "charting a path forward [alongside Schumer] to bring about the type of dramatic change the American people are clearly demanding," as RedState reported.

Among the supposed top priorities on that agenda is "affordability and accountability," Jeffries stated during a press briefing, while denying that any Democrat member of Congress has stepped forward to talk to him about the possibility of trying to impeach President Donald Trump:

"I haven't had a single member of the House Democratic caucus talk to me about impeachment. We've been relentlessly focused on affordability and on accountability," he proclaimed.

Watch:

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said his members will be focused on ‘affordability and accountability,’ not the impeachment of President Donald Trump, after his party won control of the chamber https://t.co/YBLQDR1zOE https://t.co/vT8ksY8aDh — Reuters (@Reuters) November 4, 2026

Hakeem Jeffries on Morning Joe: The American people don't want us to get even. They want us to get things done on their behalf because life is way too expensive. We ran on affordability, we won on affordability, and now it's our job to govern on affordability. https://t.co/b5ieQUbMRO — Clipping Wings (@ClippingWings) November 4, 2026

Except Jeffries danged well knows that whether they've come to him about it or not, retribution in the form of impeachment is on the minds of many of his fellow Democrats in the House, and not just for current Trump administration officials but for Trump himself:

Stop lying. These were the first tweets from elected Democrats following the election. https://t.co/mik7sf7URY — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 4, 2026

And there was more where that came from:

We’re going to toss out subpoenas like Mardi Gras beads. — Congresswoman Analilia Mejia (@RepAnalilia) November 4, 2026

Pete Hegseth better buckle up and lawyer up. https://t.co/FdF0vDfJWi — Pat Ryan 🇺🇸 (@PatRyanUC) October 30, 2026

I mean, they haven't even taken control yet, and they're already overplaying their hand, just as many of us predicted they would, emphasizing subpoenas, impeachment, and "lawyering up" while the purported "leaders" lie about what's in store.

Anyone who voted for Democrats this election cycle who was thinking they were going to get a party that focused on affordability is getting ready to get a rude awakening once the next Congress convenes.

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