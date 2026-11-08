Jeffries: Hard Yes to Impeach Hegseth, Hard No to Working With Miller — Let the Overstepping Begin

Once the results of the 2026 midterms became clear, so did one other thing: That the resurgent Democrats were about to do as they generally do, and badly misjudge their mandate. That process has already started. In the latest of "We know gas prices are high but OMG we have to get Trump," Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08), who is the favorite to be the next Speaker of the House of Representatives, appeared on ABC's This Week on Sunday with host Jonathan Karl. The topic: Jeffries' Stage IV Trump Derangement Syndrome.

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Right off the bat, Rep. Jeffries immediately launched his attack on the new Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, who may well be one of the most interesting presidential chiefs of staff we've ever seen. Watch:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries calls President Trump appointing Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff an “irresponsible decision.” “There's not going to be any opportunity to work with Stephen Miller and what he represents. We're committed to forcefully pushing back against the extremism that they may try to continue to unleash on the American people," he tells ABC News' @JonKarl. https://t.co/o7bcog73RD — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 8, 2026

The post reads:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries calls President Trump appointing Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff an “irresponsible decision.” “There's not going to be any opportunity to work with Stephen Miller and what he represents. We're committed to forcefully pushing back against the extremism that they may try to continue to unleash on the American people," he tells ABC News' @JonKarl

Here's that conversation, which we listened to so you don't have to:

KARL: You had some choice words for Stephen Miller’s elevation to chief of staff. You called him a dangerous xenophobe and reckless extremist. Said he had blood, American blood on his hands. How does that -- what does that mean for your ability to work with that Whtie House, with that chief of staff, this president? JEFFRIES: It’s an awful choice. Stephen Miller is the architect of Donald Trump’s violent mass deportation machine. And has unleashed billions of taxpayer dollars to brutalize and kill American citizens, like Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good. And at the same period of time, to violently target law-abiding, immigrant families and communities all across the country. So, you know, it was an irresponsible decision in my view. There’s not going to be an opportunity, certainly, to work with Stephen Miller and what he represents. And we’re committed to forcefully pushing back against the extremism that they may try to continue to unleash on the American people. And we’ve got a firewall in the House and a firewall in the Senate thanks to the American people.

Look at the language employed; this is some first-rate political buncombe-shoveling, right there. Fortunately we have a Buncombe-English dictionary handy, and can translate some of those terms:

"Violent mass deportation machine" means "enforcing immigration laws passed in a bipartisan vote of Congress."

"Brutalize and kill American citizens" means "defending themselves against left-wing nuts trying to attack them."

"Violently target law-abiding, immigrant families and communities" means "detaining and repatriating people who broke our immigration laws."

That's how it works. And that's how the overstepping begins.

Next, Jeffries fielded a question about impeachment proceedings; not for the president (at least, not yet) but for the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth. That went about like you'd expect. Watch:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries tells ABC News' @jonkarl that he is a "hard yes" to vote to impeach Secretary Pete Hegseth, adding that he believes there will be "incredibly strong support" for the resolution. https://t.co/jommAbcVBX — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 8, 2026

Here's how that conversation went:

KARL: Well, let me ask you about Pete Hegseth because Thomas Massie, of course a Republican, tells me that he intends to introduce a resolution of impeachment of Hegseth, as defense secretary, as soon as tomorrow? Are you going to support that? Will Democrats vote in favor of that impeachment resolution? JEFFRIES: I'm a hard yes on the Hegseth resolution. The so-called secretary of defense has abused his power undermined our national security and engineered this reckless and costly war of choice in Iran, which has skyrocketed prices on the American people and made the country less safe. Pete Hegseth has got to go. KARL: And you’re confident I -- all of the Democrats are going to join you on that? JEFFRIES: We’ll certainly have that conversation on Tuesday morning when we reconvene for the first time in Washington, D.C. But I believe there will be incredibly strong support for that resolution.

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Prediction: Thomas Massie's resolution will die a horrible, twitching death. Sorry, but Massie's yesterday's news; he was primaried out. Massie may bring his Hegseth resolution now, but it's unlikely to pass; and if the Democrats in Congress aren't complete idiots, which assumes facts not in evidence, there may not be another one in January. For one thing, the war in Iran wasn't engineered by Pete Hegseth; it was ordered by the Commander in Chief, President Trump, and every member of our Department of War, from the Secretary on down, has carried out the president's orders; repeated War Powers resolutions have failed.

Here's part two of the overstep: A large plurality, if not an outright majority, of the people who voted in Democrats in this consequential midterm did so because it was costing them a small fortune to fill their gas tanks and keep their houses warm. Nothing Jeffries is doing here will move that needle. And other actions that other Democrats are already talking up, like cutting off gas and oil development, will spike those prices back to Biden-era levels — which these people want to neither acknowledge or discuss.

In Hakeem Jeffries' own words, we can see it coming: The Democrats won a significant victory last week, and now they are already blowing it.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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