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People Call Out Michigan Senate Ad As Anti-Semitic in Huge Backlash

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 26, 2026 9:26 PM
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People Call Out Michigan Senate Ad As Anti-Semitic in Huge Backlash
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

There was an ad put out in support of Democrat Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed that has been getting a lot of attention and earning a lot of ire. 

It came from Rebellion PAC, which was co-founded by leftist Young Turks online show co-creator Cenk Uygur, who is the uncle of far-left Twitch streamer Hasan Piker. The ad is supporting El-Sayed, who campaigned and shared quality time with Piker during the primary. 

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The clip features a couple in a grocery store deciding what to buy and saying they have to put the eggs back because that money has to be put aside for "killing Palestinians." 

Israelis are responsible for the prices, according to the ad. Then, at the end, it even has a reference saying Republican nominee Mike Rogers is for "they/them," focusing on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and two other Israeli officials that most Americans wouldn't know. Then, ending with "Abdul El-Sayed is for you." 

Uygur accused Israel of buying Rogers, claiming the former congressman promised to serve Israel “unconditionally, but never made that promise to you." That's untrue. What Rogers said was that he had "unconditional support for Israel's right to defend herself." Hardly the same. 

But the ad understandably immediately earned a lot of backlash and was roundly condemned, including by El-Sayed's Democrat primary opponent, Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11)

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“This type of fearmongering about Israel is wrong. It is not a winning strategy for any state. It does nothing to help Michigan Democrats win up and down the ballot in eight days,” Stevens posted on X. 

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman (NY-10) called it out and demanded El-Sayed condemn it, saying if he didn't, "he's full of sh**." 

Some observed this was an incredibly bad own-goal by people on the left, as Republican communicator Matt Whitlock snarked to Uygur. 

There's been such a backlash that the El-Sayed campaign has issued a statement trying to distance itself from it, stating that the ad was "not affiliated in any way with the Abdul for Senate campaign.”

“No one speaks for Abdul but himself and his campaign,” the campaign claimed. 

Democrats for Mike Rogers called the campaign’s response “absolutely pathetic.”

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“Abdul can’t condemn this disgusting antisemitic ad,” they emphasized. “It’s disqualifying.”

There's another twist in this whole saga. Did you notice in the ad they spoke about the price of eggs? But eggs are cheap now, far cheaper than they were under Joe Biden, in part, because of the efforts of the Trump administration. They're $1.67/dozen in my area in Texas. Also, bananas are pretty cheap. 

There's a reason that egg number may be off - because the part of the ad with the couple in the grocery store is a recycled ad from Cenk Uygur's failed presidential campaign in 2024.  Who was in the Oval Office then? Hint: not a Republican. Now, the ad was just wrong to begin with, but it's hilarious that the original ad was bashing the prices under Joe Biden. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | 2026 ELECTIONS | ANTISEMITISM | ISRAEL | MICHIGAN | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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