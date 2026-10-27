Mike Rogers Nails Larger Issue With That Antisemitic Ad As the El-Sayed Campaign Crash Out Continues

Looking back on all that has been said and done in this midterm election cycle over the last year or so, it's hard to believe that we are fast approaching the finish line - Election Day - where voters will make their voices heard and decide control of the U.S. House and Senate, and some state legislatures, in the process.

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As we've reported, many key Senate races are coming right down to the wire in terms of polling, with it being so close in some contests that the candidate people speculate will win largely comes down to the side of the political aisle on which the armchair prognosticators reside.

The Michigan Senate battle featuring GOP nominee Mike Rogers and Democrat nominee Abdul El-Sayed is one of them, with El-Sayed's average polling lead being a mere 2.5 points, per RealClearPolitics. I wrote earlier about how this race is, in fact, *the* Senate race to watch on Election Night, because if Rogers wins, the odds of Democrats retaking control of the Senate become much harder, according to solid analyses from credible sources like Decision Desk HQ and NBC News chief data analyst Steve Kornacki.

The crash out currently taking place within the El-Sayed campaign continues, with their non-condemnation of a vile antisemitic pro-El-Sayed ad put out a week before the election simply not cutting it among many sane-minded people in the Great Lakes State and beyond.

"This ad is not affiliated in any way with the Abdul for Senate campaign. Abdul is focused on pushing back against Trump's agenda that is raising prices for Michiganders. No one speaks for Abdul but himself and his campaign," the milquetoast statement, which didn't even come directly from the candidate himself, read.

Something we noted in our reporting on the ad is that it came from Rebellion PAC, which was co-founded by leftist The Young Turks online show co-creator Cenk Uygur. What's being left out of some "reports" (but not ours) on that inconvenient fact is another one that is especially inconvenient for El-Sayed: Uygur is the uncle of radical Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, who the Rogers campaign has dubbed El-Sayed's "running mate" due to the Bromance the two carried out over the spring and summer before the early August Michigan primary.

The DSA-backed Abdul has worked at trying to distance himself from Piker, but has been unable to successfully do so. This ad isn't going to help; something Rogers himself, who is locked in at this stage in the game, pointed to in a spot-on observation posted to X:

Hasan Piker’s uncle is bankrolling anti-Israel ads for @AbdulElSayed. Remember when the mainstream media told you Abdul “distanced himself” from Hasan Piker? Lies. They’re just as close as ever and still too extreme for Michigan. — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 27, 2026

Let's hope and pray that a majority of those who vote in Michigan's elections agree - and vote accordingly.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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