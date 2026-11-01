Hot Takes: Democrats Lose Their Minds Over Stevens' Endorsement of Rogers

The Michigan Senate race got rocked again on Sunday.

There had been a lot of drama over the past week as Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) was trying to get the Democrat Senate nominee, Abdul El-Sayed, to denounce an antisemitic ad and reject some of his prior comments that she thought were in the same vein.

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It was likely a useless effort from the start, but she tried. She gave him every opportunity. But then, when he told her to stay away and came out with something that was not a real denunciation, she apparently had had enough. As we reported earlier, she decided to go the whole way and endorse the Republican nominee, Mike Rogers.

We rarely see political bravery, but this is it.

I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today. https://t.co/pQgfSBuhOJ — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) November 1, 2026

Stevens said education was on the ballot. "What our students see, what our children see, and who we are as Michiganders is not hate. It is not what we are getting out from our Democrat nominee right now," she noted.

Now, this likely means she's tanked her Democrat career, and they will all have the long knives out for her. But she believed it was more important to stand for the principle, stand for Michigan, and stand for the country. You don't see too many people take that kind of a stand.

It's too bad, because Democrats desperately need more centrists, as they are being overwhelmed by radicals like Abdul El-Sayed and the rise of the socialists. They need more people like Stevens.

Now we'll have to see how the race breaks out. El-Sayed barely squeaked by her in the primary by under 1 percent. So a lot of folks voted for Stevens, and if any switch based on her endorsement of Rogers, El-Sayed could be in a lot of trouble.

Democrats know that and are in the middle of a full-blown meltdown right now in response. Meanwhile, the folks on the Right or in the middle were recognizing the courage it took to take the stand. It says something, again, just like the Democrats were willing to put a ton of red flags aside with ex-Maine Senate nominee Graham Platner; all they care about is winning.

She’s evil. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 1, 2026

The Democratic Party must purge AIPAC and all of its influence from the party. — Mike from PA (@Mike_from_PA) November 1, 2026

Sort of proving the point - no one who thinks differently from the radical left will be allowed.

Meanwhile, former Biden adviser Neera Tanden, who had been critical of El-Sayed and the radicals, went after Stevens.

This is a betrayal of all you've represented in the past and all the people that supported you. Mike Rogers has a run a hateful campaign. I hope Abdul has a strong victory on Tuesday. What you've done today is an abomination. — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) November 1, 2026

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was even trying desperately to speak on behalf of all Senate Democrats to make it sound like they were unified on El-Sayed.

Senate Democrats are united in our support for Abdul El-Sayed, because we know he will fight for the economic interests of working families in Michigan, unlike Mike Rogers, who is a tool of Donald Trump and billionaire donors. We Democrats equally united in our total revulsion at the racist, Islamophobic, and over-the-top false attacks on Abdul by Republicans. These attacks are evidence of the total bankruptcy of the Republican Party today, who resort to ugly and un-American fearmongering because they have nothing to offer on the problems that concern people today.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY): “Senate Democrats are united in our support for Abdul El-Sayed, because we know he will fight for the economic interests of working families in Michigan, unlike Mike Rogers, who is a tool of Donald Trump and billionaire donors. We Democrats equally united in our total revulsion at the racist, Islamophobic, and over-the-top false attacks on Abdul by Republicans. These attacks are evidence of the total bankruptcy of the Republican Party today, who resort to ugly and un-American fearmongering because they have nothing to offer on the problems that concern people today.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 1, 2026

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Schumer also called it a "despicable betrayal."

This is a despicable betrayal from Rep. Stevens. Senate Democrats are united in our support for Abdul El-Sayed, because we know he will fight for the economic interests of working families in Michigan, unlike Mike Rogers, who is a tool of Donald Trump and billionaire donors. — Chuck Schumer (@chuckschumer) November 1, 2026

Except I don't think it's true that they are "united," as Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) just called El-Sayed out on Saturday for his treatment of Stevens, and accused him of "little man syndrome."

JOHN FETTERMAN TO JEWISH INSIDER: EL-SAYED HAS "THE WORST CASE OF LITTLE MAN SYNDROME I'VE EVER SEEN"



Defending Haley Stevens, whose Israel lobby total is $36,280,260 per Track AIPAC.



Fox News adds dramatic music at 0:30 claiming Deep Party Divisions



OVERTURN CITIZENS UNITED pic.twitter.com/38EJ59Jvw5 — Donk Media ♻️™ (@donkoclock) November 1, 2026

And in an even wilder move, are they going to try to keep Stevens out of the Michigan Democrat Party? The tweet below is from the state party chair.

Congresswoman Stevens is not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party, nor will she be in the future. — Curtis Hertel (@CurtisHertelJr) November 1, 2026

This tells you how crazy they are. Did the Democrats ever talk about kicking out Platner?

Stevens also had staff quitting.

News — Statement from Haley Stevens’ now-ex chief of staff https://t.co/8LNhyBB7RM — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 1, 2026

But lots of positive responses to Stevens along these lines:

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It is so rare to see anyone stand up for principle over party these days. What a moment. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) November 1, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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