Own It: The NRSC Just Made It Even Harder for El-Sayed to Distance Himself From Hasan Piker

We are roughly six weeks away from Election Day 2026, and at a time when most candidates for public office are sharpening their pitches and stepping a little harder on the gas as they fight to win every vote in the battle for control of the House and Senate.

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Though polling showed DSA-backed Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed winning his party's nomination for Senate in a landslide, he ended up barely squeaking by the early August primary, which underscored how deeply divided Michigan Democrats are over the direction of their party and the candidacy of an anti-American extremist like El-Sayed.

The result has been El-Sayed having to spend precious time and resources during the general election season trying to shore up the vote and attempting to make amends among reluctant party members amid a well-coordinated campaign from his GOP opponent, Trump-backed Mike Rogers, to win over disaffected Democrats.

One tactic that doesn't seem to be landing well with the ambivalent Michigan Democrat voters is how El-Sayed continues to refuse to disavow/condemn popular antisemitic, anti-American Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, with the closest El-Sayed has gotten to it being the way he refers to him as a nameless "California streamer," as though their spring/summer Bromance, where they appeared at multiple events together, including a primary eve gathering in Michigan, was just a mirage everyone imagined.

But though El-Sayed would love for his critics to forget his calculated association with Piker, Rogers and the folks at the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) are going to make sure voters get the reminder. The NRSC put out this compilation ad this week of El-Sayed and his running mate living their best lives together:

They campaign together. They stream together. They want to destroy America together.



Abdul El-Sayed and Hasan Piker are a socialist package deal. pic.twitter.com/YXvs2wxfrL — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) September 18, 2026

Mike Rogers Exposes Con Man El-Sayed



"This guy is a conman. He married himself to Hasan Piker."



"He doesn't want you to know who he is. He wants you to think he's something different."



"This guy is nothing but trouble." https://t.co/vPeAQZiX1a pic.twitter.com/qs2n6ZAphf — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) September 17, 2026

There was also this ad from Rogers, put out the day before the 25th anniversary of 9/11, distinguishing himself and his accomplishments from El-Sayed in the starkest of terms:

MIKE ROGERS: After serving in the Army, I became a street agent in the FBI. I worked for years to help bring Osama bin Laden to justice. Abdul El-Sayed runs around with a terrorist sympathizer who said, “America deserved 9/11.” HASAN PIKER: America deserved 9/11, dude. ABDUL EL-SAYED: I’m not here to disavow people’s views. HASAN PIKER: America deserved 9/11, dude. MIKE ROGERS: Abdul is too extreme for Michigan. I’m Mike Rogers, and I approve this message–because I’ll fight to keep America safe. Always.

Watch:

I’ll fight to keep America safe — always. pic.twitter.com/rsv1uVXQFN — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) September 8, 2026

President Trump, too, is not going to let voters in any state where Democrats have trotted out Piker forget what he said and how the Democrat candidates who, like El-Sayed, have latched on to him would be bad news for Congress and America if elected:

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President Trump called left-wing streamer Hasan Piker a "terrible liability" for Democrats when asked to share his take on the popular pundit. "He's got a power over some of these Democrats, and he'll be voting that way," Trump said Friday as he took questions from the Oval Office. "He's a communist, there's no question about it. And the Democrats have a lot of communists, and the communists can hold up the party."

President Trump called left-wing streamer Hasan Piker a "terrible liability" for Democrats when asked to share his take on the popular pundit.



"He's got a power over some of these Democrats, and he'll be voting that way," Trump said Friday as he took questions from the Oval… pic.twitter.com/M6BINJDzfS — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 18, 2026

It just does not get more to-the-point than that.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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