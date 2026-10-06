Abdul El-Sayed Gets a New Nickname That He's Not Gonna Like Too Much

As Michigan GOP Senate nominee Mike Rogers often says, his Democrat opponent, former Wayne County health department director Abdul El-Sayed, is an absolute con man trying to lie and deceive his way right into the United States Senate.

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While lying about being a capitalist and lying about being a physician are bad, what's even worse when you're running for public office is being dishonest about whether you have dual citizenship.

As RedState previously reported, that may be exactly what happened in El-Sayed's case, with resurfaced comments from 2016 popping up on social media in which he stated during a medical convention speech that he had dual citizenship (his mom and dad are both Egyptian immigrants).

"I carry dual citizenship, and I grew up spending most of my summers in another country where I understood what it meant not to have the right to self-govern," he stated at the time. As The Washington Free Beacon noted in its exclusive article, it was the second time in two years (the first one was in 2014) that he made the claim.

For those who missed it, watch:

🚨BREAKING: Here is Abdul El-Sayed in 2016 admitting he is an Egyptian citizen: "I carry dual citizenship." He previously told Michiganders he isn’t a dual citizen. So, was he lying then, or is he lying now? Either way, he’s a total conman. https://t.co/AcJFVyJTJh — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 5, 2026

In response to earlier stories about the 2014 claim, El-Sayed's campaign suggested he had been mistaken. "Abdul is not a dual citizen by any verifiable metric and never has been," they asserted, according to The Free Beacon. Sure.

Whatever the case may be, it's something that may come back to haunt El-Sayed in the tight battle for the Senate seat currently being held by Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), who is retiring. In fact, news of the dual citizenship has earned El-Sayed the nickname "Ab-dual," which I first saw former Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer use:

Why did Ab-dual instruct his staff to deny he’s an Egyptian citizen? He is. Why did he tell his staff not to film Islamist literature on his bookshelf at home? They’re his books. Why did he write an op-ed supporting the Muslim Brotherhood if they took over in Egypt? I don’t trust Abdul one bit with America’s foreign policy. No one should feel safe with Abdul.

Why did Ab-dual instruct his staff to deny he’s an Egyptian citizen? He is. Why did he tell his staff not to film Islamist literature on his bookshelf at home? They’re his books. Why did he write an op-ed supporting the Muslim Brotherhood if they took over in Egypt? I don’t trust Abdul one bit with America’s foreign policy. No one should feel safe with Abdul. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 6, 2026

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Ab-Dual Citizen El-Sayed — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 6, 2026

I suspect El-Sayed won't like that nickname too much. But as they say, if the shoe fits...

And by the way, he's still lying about being a physician and is fudging what Rogers has had to say about it - and is also still being deceptive about how he brought this on himself:

Abdul El-Sayed continues to lie about being a Doctor https://t.co/QN4KARRsWd — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) October 7, 2026

Con man indeed.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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