Watch: More Unexplained Weirdness on Display at yet Another Amy Acton Campaign Stop

We've recently reported on some strange incidents that have taken place during campaign stops for Amy Acton, the Ohio Democrat gubernatorial nominee.

One that comes to mind took place during the AFL-CIO Central Labor Council's Labor Day Weekend Family Picnic Basket Celebration in Cincinnati on September 5, when Acton had a bizarre "Howard Dean moment" where she yelled at the unenthusiastic crowd to try to get them to perk up a little bit.

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It didn't go too well. In case you missed it, watch:

🚨 BREAKING: Amy Acton Unveils Campaign Strategy Based Entirely on Howard Dean. pic.twitter.com/BUJI66zmEb — Mehek Cooke🇺🇸 (@MehekCooke) September 6, 2026

In response, the Ohio Republican Party quipped, "We are all beginning to understand why she won't agree to any debates."

But the more one pays attention to the former Ohio Health Department Director's actions and words, the more one sees that it's not just debates with her opponent, GOP nominee Vivek Ramaswamy, that she's trying to avoid.

It's pretty much anyone else, including critics who might want to ask her some tough questions, too, as was seen during another Labor Day weekend event where her handlers got a little rough in trying to keep her hidden from someone who has been described as a Republican political activist:

Campaign personnel for Amy Acton, Ohio’s former health director and Democratic candidate for Ohio governor, got into a confrontation with a Republican political activist wielding a camera last Saturday at one of Acton’s campaign events in Harrison, Ohio. When the cameraman approached Acton, asking her why she continued to decline invitations to debate her Republican challenger, Vivek Ramaswamy, her staff quickly rushed in to block him off from Acton. [...] "Dr. Amy Acton, why do you refuse to debate your opponent, Vivek Ramaswamy?" the interviewer asked. "No photos, no videos," the staff repeated. "I said — no pictures, no interviews." At one point in the confrontation, Acton’s staff seemed to have bumped into the cameraman, jolting his camera out of frame and prompting him to ask them to be "careful."

The moment was captured on video. Watch:

A man trying to ask questions of Ohio Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Amy Acton while in Cincinnati - is abruptly stopped. pic.twitter.com/o4R4iAwvbV — Tricia Macke (@realTriciaMacke) September 13, 2026

We've seen these actions before from handlers for Democrat elected officials and candidates, where they hold things in front of cameras and mics and physically put themselves between the questioner and the candidate to keep them from having to interact. It's just weird, because if you want to hold higher office in this country, you ought to be willing to field questions and have photos/videos taken by supporters and opponents alike. At the very least, you don't hide from them.

Between this incident, the Howard Dean moment, and the purported "lunging" incident from a week ago involving an attendee - something that is now being called into question - one has to wonder just what else we're going to see happen with Ms. Acton in the coming weeks.

One thing we now know we won't see from Acton? A debate, for reasons that, quite frankly, just don't add up.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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