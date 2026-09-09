Prosecutor Gives Us the Rest of the Story on Amy Acton 'Attack' — This Blows Up the Media Narrative

Breathless reports about the Amy Acton "attack" made it sound like a crazed gunman injured multiple people trying to accost the poor Ohio gubernatorial candidate.

Advertisement

“While attending the Canfield Fair, an armed individual lunged at Dr. Acton, injuring multiple people,” campaign communications director Addie Bullock said. “Dr. Acton and Eric are grateful for the swift and decisive action of law enforcement and are praying for the recovery of those injured.”

“This kind of violence has no place in Ohio,” the statement continued.

A prosecutor is setting the record straight, and it backs up the police account: Acton was never really in danger.

Mahoning County Prosecutor Lynn Maro said Tuesday that the suspect, 38-year-old Patrick Havas, appeared to have entered the Democrat Party tent at the Canfield Fair because he wanted to ask Acton questions — and investigators have so far found no evidence that he threatened her.

“He appeared in that tent wanting to ask questions,” Maro told the court during Havas' arraignment.

🚨🚨Amy Acton narrative destroyed by Prosecutor



Mahoning County Prosecutor Lynn Maro described the evidence against Patrick Havas and it completely goes against every lie told by FAKE NEWS OUTLETS!!!!!!



AMY ACTON WAS NEVER ATTACKED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



ALL LIES!!!!! pic.twitter.com/3M2DaZif0z — Jeremiah Ohio 🇺🇸 (@THEDAYTONDUDE) September 8, 2026

Havas consented to investigators searching his cellphone, according to Maro, and a keyword search turned up no threats against Acton or evidence that he had been fixated on the candidate.

“You should know law enforcement gained consent for them to have complete access to his cellphone so they found no threats,” Maro said.

That account stands in contrast to the first description released by Acton's campaign Sunday.

The incident quickly became national news, with politicians from both parties condemning political violence. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine called the confrontation unacceptable, while Acton's Republican opponent, Vivek Ramaswamy, said candidates should be able to meet voters without fearing threats or violence.

But the picture has become murkier as investigators have gathered evidence.

Havas entered the tent while recording with his cellphone and began moving through the crowd toward Acton. Two people were knocked to the ground during the ensuing confrontation before Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers assigned to Acton's security detail intervened.

Havas was carrying two handguns, a Taser and brass knuckles. But that in and of itself was not the rock-solid evidence of violent intent that many assumed it was; at least, not in Ohio, where citizens may generally carry firearms without a permit.

Police authorities say none of those weapons were drawn or brandished. Acton herself was unharmed.

Advertisement

And according to the prosecutor, video investigators currently possess doesn't show Havas getting particularly close to Acton.

The footage “shows him walking into the tent, recording, and moving forward, calling out her name,” Maro said. “Somebody in her security comes forward, and then his phone is either dropped or tousled, and that's all we have.”

“There's never any close contact with the governor, never gets near her — sorry, ‘candidate for governor,’” Maro added.

Here is where it gets a little weird. Maro said investigators have been told the Acton campaign asked attendees to stop recording shortly before the confrontation.

As a result, the only video investigators currently have of the critical moments was recorded by Havas himself.

If you remember the Ilhan Omar apple cider vinegar "attack" story, you might be feeling like you're getting déjà vu all over again.

“The information we've received is that the Acton camp requested individuals stop recording shortly before this incident occurred,” Maro said.

“So, at this point, the only video we have is the defendant's. And what's that showing certainly doesn't support filing felony charges.”

Maro also defended her decision not to pursue felony charges, stressing that prosecutors have to follow the evidence rather than the intense political reaction surrounding the case.

Advertisement

“We're not going to let emotions take over,” Maro said. “We're going to follow the evidence. We're going to follow the facts, and that's how we're going to prosecute.”

Havas nevertheless faces criminal charges. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two misdemeanor assault charges, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of inducing panic. His bond was set at $5,000, and a judge ordered him to have no contact with Acton or the two people knocked down, surrender his firearms and refrain from speaking to the media.

Acton is listed as a victim in connection with the inducing-panic charge.

There are several people who wish they could file those charges against the fake news media.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.