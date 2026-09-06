Watch: Dem Candidate for Governor Has a Truly Unhinged 'Howard Dean' Moment

Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton is going viral because it sounds like she's losing it as she screams about her Republican opponent, Vivek Ramaswamy.

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Checking in on the Amy Acton campaign, is she ok? pic.twitter.com/2A3jnrLpnr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 5, 2026

Sweaty, screaming, wacky, and whatever else is going on here is not a great look if you want to lead a state. And the funniest thing about it is that she's obviously trying to get the audience to join her in a chant against her opponent, but they aren't responding; they aren't going for it. They were probably looking at her, questioning what they were doing there, after that display. I'm going to bet the odds on Vivek just went up a bunch with this moment.

Shades of Howard Dean.

🚨 BREAKING: Amy Acton Unveils Campaign Strategy Based Entirely on Howard Dean. pic.twitter.com/BUJI66zmEb — Mehek Cooke🇺🇸 (@MehekCooke) September 6, 2026

Dean was running well in the 2004 presidential race before the Iowa caucuses and the infamous scream. That was the end of it; his campaign imploded with that moment, because it convinced people he didn't have the temperament for the job.

It also sounds a bit like the unhinged Gwen Walz moment, as some pointed out. Remember this truly weird moment?

She’s giving Gwen Walz vibes with a touch more unhinged behind it. https://t.co/CPnHcVKqVI — Scarlett Evans🇺🇸 (@AresofRome) September 6, 2026

Add her being unhinged to Tim Walz already being weird, and that helped to do in the Democrat ticket in 2024.

As others pointed out, who really wants to hear that?

Just what you want to hear for four years. https://t.co/IHY44DKMqJ — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 6, 2026

Yeah, I think that's a resounding no.

The Ohio Republican Party put it bluntly, "We are all beginning to understand why she won't agree to any debates."

We are all beginning to understand why she won’t agree to any debates. https://t.co/xyaWndHQrD — Ohio Republican Party (@ohiogop) September 5, 2026

She has indeed refused to debate Ramaswamy. She's claiming she doesn't want to debate Ramaswamy because he's run misleading attack ads against her. Not exactly a great argument there, when you should be wanting to show the public what you have to offer.

So if you see this new shouting clip and want to decide whether she has the temperament to do the job, she doesn't even want to let you make that judgment by doing a debate to evaluate how she would react to basic questions.

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Now sometimes candidates do that because they're far up in the polling and they think they don't need to do debates. The polling site 270toWin has Ramaswamy up by half a point in their average of polls, 48 to 47.5 percent. So she's not really in a position to avoid debating when the polls have the race that tight.

This is just another concrete example of how off the rails Democrats have become. From screaming people like this to radicals and socialists, why would anyone vote for these people? It's a "big tent," alright. A big tent of folks that you'd never want in any positions of power.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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