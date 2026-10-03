Watch: In New Texas PAC Ad, Angela Paxton Does the Work Local, National Republicans Refuse to Do

Texas Republican state Senator Angela Paxton (D08), the ex-wife of U.S. Senate Republican nominee for Texas, Attorney General Ken Paxton, is exhibiting her quality and her consistency, where the local and national Republican Party have been exhibiting far too much inconsistency.

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Looking at you, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX).

In an ad paid for by Texas PAC, Angela Paxton launches off her September 18 Texas Federation of Republican Women, "The Elephant in the Room" speech, where, as RedState reported, Paxton encouraged the attendees to "vote the ticket."

Now State Sen. Paxton has extended her message to all Texas voters with this short, sweet, and on point communication, which may well be the saving grace for the Texas Senate race.

She said:

I'm Texas Senator Angela Paxton. People have asked my thoughts about this election, and it turns out, I have some. Let's talk about the elephant in the room. In a general election, it's not as much about the individual players on the team, it's about getting the whole team across the finish line. Either we hold every Republican seat, or we hand the future of Texas to the other team. That's why I'm voting for the Republican ticket on November 3. Let's hold the line together.

State Sen. Paxton understands how to play the long game. She also understands that temper tantrums and so-called principled stances will drastically erode Republican dominance in the state and the nation. Erosion that the nation may not recover from.

Looking at you, Karl Rove.

So, this ad is well-timed and perfectly executed to help mitigate that damage, and empower the base to vote for a united Republican ticket.

WATCH:

#TXPol: "I'm Texas Senator Angela Paxton. People have asked my thoughts about this election and turns out, I have some ... I'm voting for the Republican ticket on November 3rd."



Texas PAC is up with a new ad featuring Angela Paxton, Ken Paxton's estranged wife. pic.twitter.com/U7yYZ6ZBXp — AdImpact Politics (@AdImpact_Pol) October 3, 2026

State Sen. Paxton has more integrity and moral weight than the purported Texas Republican leaders and half the Republicans in Congress. She is doing the heavy-lifting that they should be doing to energize the Republican ticket across the board and get Ken Paxton over the finish line.

If the national Republican Party is smart, they'd be wise to use her in the remaining days of this election cycle and to activate the base as we head towards 2028.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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