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Ilhan Omar’s Stunning Message to El-Sayed Celebrating the Rise of a Muslim Bloc in Congress

Rusty Weiss Follow @Rusty_Weiss
Nov 05, 2026 7:41 AM
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Ilhan Omar’s Stunning Message to El-Sayed Celebrating the Rise of a Muslim Bloc in Congress
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-5) responded to Abdul El-Sayed in Arabic after his Senate victory, writing “Alhamdulillah” in an X post on Wednesday. The comment turned his own victory refrain, “Inshallah,” into a declaration of praise.

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The congresswoman also celebrated the arrival of eight Muslims in Congress. Eight Muslims.

"Congratulations, Abdul El-Sayed. You turned that inshallah into alhamdulillah," Omar wrote. "I am overwhelmed with gratitude knowing that we will now have 8 Muslims serving in Congress."

"They told us we couldn't speak up, couldn't challenge the status quo, and couldn't make it this far. But we did."

Omar repeated, "Alhamdulillah."

Inshallah means "God willing," while Alhamdulillah means "Praise be to God."

This celebration fits the pattern already on display in Omar’s own post-election remarks, in which she addressed supporters in Somali, calling President Trump a “bigot,” and portraying her reelection as proof that attacks on her would only strengthen her resolve.

There was also the dancing on stage.

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This is obvious flaunting. It's meant to be in your face. Let's be fair, they're trying to hint that their radical brand of Anti-Americanism is conquering the United States government.

We saw this with El-Sayed’s own victory speech, which struck a similarly tribal note, repeatedly invoking “Inshallah” and “Alhamdulillah” while declaring that “his people” had won.

His people did win, unfortunately.

El-Sayed's overwhelming margins in places like Dearborn showed how concentrated ethnic and religious blocs can generate results that look less like broad American consensus and more like a group takeover.

Conquering, as I said.

We saw it earlier this year when New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (Communist) sat behind the desk of George Washington and scolded us on our history on our nation's 250th birthday.

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The symbolism is all right there in your face.

Taken together, the two speeches, Mamdani's lecture, and Omar’s Arabic tweet reveal a Democrat Party increasingly comfortable with the open elevation of religious and ethnic identity over any expectation of assimilation.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ILHAN OMAR
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