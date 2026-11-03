Oh, About That New York Times List of Jewish ‘Leaders’ Supporting El-Sayed

The New York Times recently highlighted an alleged list of more than 1,000 Michigan voters, described as primarily Jewish Americans, who have endorsed Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed (D) for the U.S. Senate over Republican Mike Rogers.

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The document, which is still available online, presents those participating as a show of support from Jewish “leaders” and community members. A closer look at the names, however, raises instant questions about the list’s credibility.

One in particular would make Bart Simpson proud.

Jack Mehoff.

No, seriously. That name is on the list. What, was Hugh Jass not available?

Conservative political commentator and online media critic A.G. Hamilton contends that one name on the list, though not identified, "is someone deceased."

Which is impressive, until you realize that person will also very likely vote for Abdul at some point today.

More than 200 others appear on the list with only an initial for their first or last name, making independent verification nearly impossible. That's a shade over 20 percent of the entire list.

The @nytimes, in a desperate bid to help El-Sayed's image, published a supposed list of Jewish leaders endorsing him. It includes a dead guy, an obvious fake pun name, and people who only go by a first name and last initial. — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 3, 2026

The list has been cited in coverage of Jewish support for El-Sayed’s campaign in the race against Rogers, including the Times. Supporters have pointed to the numbers as evidence of backing from Jewish voters in Michigan.

"We are proud American Jews, committed to the safety and flourishing of the Jewish community, and our nation’s democracy," the love letter to the Senate candidate with alleged family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood reads. "We come from a wide range of the political spectrum, and we intend to vote for Dr. Abdul El-Sayed for the United States Senate in 2026."

"There are disagreements with El-Sayed on important issues, including aspects of his approach to Israel and the language used by some of his allies. These concerns remain serious for many of us, and we will vote for El-Sayed," it continues. "And we understand that a vote is not a valentine; it’s a strategic chess move."

A focus group hosted by MS NOW recently featured committed Michigan Democrats expressing deep concerns about Abdul's views on Israel. One individual said they wanted to hear a statement of support.

"I just would love for him to make a definitive statement," the panelist explained. "Like, just say, 'I would like everyone to know I support Israel. You know, I support the Jewish people."

El-Sayed has issued "definitive statements" on where he stands with Israel. He told CNN the Israeli government is just as “evil” as Hamas, saying the response to the October 7 terrorist attack made that government “pretty damn evil” and that both could be referred to as such.

In the same interview, he called Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal, arguing that “when you conduct a genocide, you’re a war criminal.”

In #MIsen, El-Sayed says Israeli government just as evil as Hamas: “Hamas evil, Israeli government evil.” Stevens won’t say if she embraces AIPAC - but says “I don’t agree” it was genocide McMorrow: “I do believe war crimes were committed” @alisonkmain https://t.co/uUsMK0EcAw https://t.co/zDLYCF9rax — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 20, 2026

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But now, the Times and the group behind this silly list want to convince you that he has the backing of the Jewish community. And if you don't believe them, at least take Jack Mehoff's word for it.

President Trump has a more realistic assessment of El-Sayed that the signatories on this letter might want to heed.

"Abdul El-Sayed Hates Jews and Hates Blacks. Don’t feel bad; he also Hates Whites," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Only fools would vote for him in the Michigan race for the U.S. Senate! He will, 100%, do you in! VOTE FOR MIKE ROGERS."

Fools, dead people, and Mr. Mehoff.

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