Tlaib Caught on Hidden Camera Dismissing El-Sayed’s Muslim Brotherhood Ties, Drops F-Bomb

Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI-12) was captured on undercover video dismissing concerns about Senate candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed’s (D-MI) alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and his Egyptian citizenship.

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In the footage obtained by Townhall, Tlaib told an undercover operative that voters raising the Brotherhood issue were being “gaslighted” and insisted El-Sayed is “obviously” not a terrorist.

"Obviously he's not a terrorist. They're, you know, trying to gaslight people to believe that," she claimed, adding that El-Sayed's sister wouldn't be a professor at the University of Chicago if she had such ties.

"His sister, by the way, his sister is a professor at a university, and like, if that was true, like, I don't think she'd be working in a school," Tlaib said.

Critics might counter that by pointing out the education system would be the most likely employer for somebody with terror group-related ties.

She also waved off questions about El-Sayed's Egyptian passport, arguing that people with European passports face no similar scrutiny.

"If they're from freaking Europe and stuff and they got, like, French passport, nobody gives a s***. But because he's got an Egyptian one, everybody gives a s***," she railed.

Tlaib was unimpressed when informed that her Democrat colleague had listed Egyptian citizenship on his curriculum vitae.

"I don't know what the f*** a CV is," she shot back in the most Squad-like answer possible.

CAUGHT: RASHIDA TLAIB ON HIDDEN CAMERA SAYS IT DOESN'T MATTER IF ABDUL EL-SAYED HAS AN EGYPTIAN PASSPORT!



"If they're from freaking Europe and stuff and they got, like, French passport, nobody gives a s***. But because he's got an Egyptian one, everybody gives a s***."



Asked… pic.twitter.com/jf13uyrqDm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 28, 2026

Good to see Tlaib, she of "impeach the MF" fame, is still as classy as ever.

She later compared the controversy involving El-Sayed's citizenship claims to past questions about Barack Obama’s religion.

"It's like when I went to doors and people actually said, 'Is Obama Muslim?' I said, 'So what if he is?'" she said.

El-Sayed's campaign has insisted that any claims of dual citizenship were made in "error."

A video from a 2016 medical conference shows him making one such error.

"I carry dual citizenship, and I grew up spending most of my summers in another country where I understood what it meant not to have the right to self-govern," he said.

Oops, apparently.

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President Trump recently held a rally in Michigan where he vowed to fight El-Sayed, whom he referred to as "a Jihadist Member of the Muslim Brotherhood."

"Anyone with that record of support for jihadists would be screened and unable to get a seat on an airplane. They certainly should not give him a seat in the United States Senate," Trump quipped.

El-Sayed’s half-sister has posted that their family “has long been” involved with the Muslim Brotherhood and that their mother was active in the group while in college in Egypt in the 1970s. Some relatives were reportedly jailed for their membership.

Critics have also pointed to his father-in-law’s longtime board role with the Islamic Society of North America, which has been described as a Muslim Brotherhood-linked group.

The Senate candidate has repeatedly denied any personal or family ties to the organization.

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