Michigan Democrats Spell Trouble for El-Sayed — and It Might Be Too Late to Fix It

Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate in Michigan, drew skepticism from voters in his own party during a pair of MS NOW focus groups this week.

It marks a glaring warning sign for the far-left candidate who polls indicate has allegedly been running neck-and-neck with his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers.

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In one session, black voters said he was taking their support for granted. A woman in that group said she planned to mark uncommitted rather than vote for him.

"I think he's taking advantage [of] we as Black people are Democratic, and he thinks we gonna vote for him anyway," one woman explained. "And I'm like, 'No sir, I'm gonna put uncommitted down on that little circle and move on.' If you're going to Congress to represent me, I need you to talk about what's going on in this community."

Another participant said El-Sayed had "missed opportunities" to explain himself to black voters.

Black Michiganders feel abandoned by Abdul El-Sayed: “He’s taking advantage that we, as black people, are Democratic - and he thinks we’re gonna vote for him anyway, and I’m like, NO!” https://t.co/IZ9zwkZKfb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 6, 2026

A separate group of committed Michigan Democrats focused on his comments about Israel. They said they wanted a clear statement that he supports Israel and the Jewish people, and questioned whether they would even believe it if he offered one now.

MS NOW contributor Elise Jordan prefaced the conversation by pointing out, "You're committed Democrats. All of you. You want to vote for the Democratic candidate. But you just can't."

"What could he do, if anything, to get you over the edge?" Jordan asked. "But, it doesn't sound like there's really anything. The damage has already been done."

"I just would love for him to make a definitive statement," one panelist responded. "Like, just say, 'I would like everyone to know I support Israel. You know, I support the Jewish people."

Another individual was caught in an extremely woke quandary.

“I have a transgender daughter who is 30, and I’m Jewish, and Israel’s incredibly important to me, but a vote for Mike Rogers is a vote for my kid being oppressed and her rights being taken away,” the person lamented.

“It’s like Sophie’s choice!” another chimed in.

Committed Michigan Democrats on El-Sayed: "The damage has already been done." All they want is for him to say, "I support Israel. I support the Jewish people." And even then? "Would you believe it now? I don't know." This was on MSNOW. 👀 https://t.co/yJiOJ6IL7x — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 6, 2026

El-Sayed, however, has issued "definitive statements" on where he stands with Israel.

Hasan Piker's muse told CNN the Israeli government is just as “evil” as Hamas, saying the response to the October 7 terrorist attack made that government “pretty damn evil” and that both could be referred to as such.

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In the same interview, he called Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal, arguing that “when you conduct a genocide, you’re a war criminal.”

In #MIsen, El-Sayed says Israeli government just as evil as Hamas: “Hamas evil, Israeli government evil.” Stevens won’t say if she embraces AIPAC - but says “I don’t agree” it was genocide McMorrow: “I do believe war crimes were committed” @alisonkmain https://t.co/uUsMK0EcAw https://t.co/zDLYCF9rax — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 20, 2026

On Morning Joe, he would not limit the charge to Netanyahu, describing Israel as “an illegal apartheid regime,” calling the government “bloodthirsty,” and saying the United States has been aiding the people trying to block a Palestinian state.

On MS NOW this morning, Abdul El-Sayed, who was about to be declared the winner of the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Michigan, called Israel “bloodthirsty” and said his critiques go beyond the government of Netanyahu. @DanielleCoh07 reports: https://t.co/KJK1aVqxe8 https://t.co/azCjXPGAUs — Jewish Insider (@jewishinsider) August 5, 2026

Sorry, focus group, you're not looking for a statement showing he actually supports Israel. You're literally asking to be lied to in the hopes that it will clear your conscience of the knowledge of all the vile things he's said in the past. You're looking for an excuse to vote for someone you know hates Israel.

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NBC News in September reported that "many Jewish Americans who have reliably voted Democratic are considering withholding support from the party — or even crossing the aisle in November — over concerns about rising antisemitism and progressive candidates’ stances on Israel."

Jordan, having taken in the information provided by these groups, said she still considered black voters slightly more persuadable and pointed to a possible campaign appearance by former President Barack Obama as a factor that could bring some of them back.

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