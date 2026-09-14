Dem Candidates Squirming Over Their Positions on Trans Issues Before Midterms and We Love to See It

We see it every two years. During primary season, Democrats do their best to out crazy each other for their crazy voting base. But once those elections are over, they have to somehow make their way back to some sort of middle ground on the off chance they may pick up a few disenchanted Republicans along the way. But it is during this time, before the general election, that Democrats try to walk back all their silly-season primary statements.

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Hannity: One of the issues that seems to bring almost all Democrats together is a dangerous obsession with trans kids pic.twitter.com/dmKWSKIF6O — Acyn (@Acyn) August 26, 2026

As the midterm elections get closer, more and more Democrats are realizing that unflinching support for transgender issues is a campaign and return-to-power killer. So much so that they are now attempting to walk back some of that unwavering support. The best part is that all of the pretzel-twisting by Democrats is making for strange bedfellows. The pretzel-twister-in-chief seems to be California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Having already visited the White House to measure the drapes, Newsom now agrees with President Trump and calls biological males playing in women's sports "deeply unfair." But while recently campaigning in South Carolina, he also stated:

“I don’t want to be on that side of it, but I’m being honest — I’d be lying to you if I said differently. I haven’t been able to figure out how to make it fair from my perspective.”

In the high-profile Senate race in Texas, James Talarico was asked while appearing on a podcast, "What is something that you love, other than family and friends?" He replied:

"I love, I’m just saying this because it's on my mind, the trans children who showed up yesterday at the state capitol to advocate for their humanity. They shouldn’t have to, but it was an inspiration to watch."

Fast forward, and Talarico has joined the walk-back club and recently stated, “I’ve missed the mark on some of my past statements.” He also conceded that there are only two genders and not six. But Talarico is being joined by other club members. Democrat Iowa gubernatorial candidate, State Auditor Rob Sand, has stated that biological men competing against women was "a matter of fairness." Ohio Democrat gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton has also stated that she opposes “boys playing in girls’ sports.” For the left, Acton has also committed the cardinal sin of agreeing with President Trump.

.@RepBrandonGill on the Democrat Party’s radical far-left shift:



“...we’re debating whether toddlers can become transgender, whether men can get pregnant, and whether your daughter should have to share a locker room with grown men.” pic.twitter.com/IZYD1uWc0u — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) September 9, 2026

While all of the cheerleading and pink and blue flag-waving may have paid off during primary season, Democrat candidates now find themselves in quite a pickle. A June Quinnipiac University poll showed that 70 percent of registered voters polled said that transgender girls and women should not be allowed to play in women's sports. Now, the mad scramble is on before November to bury or even erase some of the super-crazy statements they have made. Just one problem: Those statements are the ones that won them the primaries because of votes from their super-crazy, kook-fringe leftist base. What happens when those candidates now say something wildly different from what they did just a few months ago, if not more recently? The kook-fringe leftist base becomes more chronically enraged than they are now.

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President Trump recently said at the Republican midterm convention about the Democrats' penchant for all things trans, “I’m petrified that they’ll change, that will really hurt us.” What won't hurt us is Republican campaign ads that remind Democrats that the internet is forever.

Democrat Nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas James Talarico said it is “abusive” not to affirm a child’s gender identity and voted for legislation last year to make parents who refuse to do so guilty of child abuse. pic.twitter.com/0vxDt6Meex — America (@america) September 14, 2026

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