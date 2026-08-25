Hoo Boy: El-Sayed's Train Wreck Appearance With Jesse Watters May Sink His Chances

On Monday, the Democrat nominee for Senate in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, appeared on Jesse Watters' show on Fox. You had to figure that was going to be an interesting exchange, and you would be right.

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El-Sayed was slick, but ultimately that backfired. He kept trying to talk over Watters.

When asked about abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), El-Sayed claimed that we used to have the Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS).

🚨 MUST WATCH: ABDUL EL-SAYED TORCHED OVER WANTING TO ABOLISH ICE🚨



"You got a guy here from Southeast Asia, MOLESTED a kid, ICE just picked him up. You want that guy to stay in Michigan, ABDUL?" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OgmomvcB99 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) August 25, 2026

Watters had to explain to him that yes, INS did the same things as ICE. Yes, they carried guns, apprehended illegal aliens, and removed them. Back then, however, you didn't have a radical left agitating against them to the degree you have now.

El-Sayed had the nerve to compare ICE to "tyranny" that we threw off 250 years ago, insulting all the hard-working federal agents and the job they do to protect us. That's turning reality on its head, where enforcing the law is somehow "tyranny."

Then he tried to ridiculously gaslight everyone, saying that because we had fewer illegal aliens when INS was in force, that proved "ICE was not working."

That, first of all, isn't a logical conclusion, and second, it's just flat-out false. The reason we have more illegal aliens now is thanks to the Democrats, because Joe Biden didn't secure the border. Watters finally stopped him, saying it was Biden who blew open the border.

El-Sayed tried to dodge, saying that's a "CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) issue." No, if they enter illegally, you still have to deport those people, and that's what ICE does, so it's very much an ICE issue. That's why there are so many millions of illegal aliens. But President Donald Trump showed what mattered was who was occupying the office; he was able to almost immediately secure the border and stop the influx after he took office.

Watters also asked El-Sayed how much people were going to have to pay for his Medicare for All plan. El-Sayed kept ducking the question and not answering. He'd slipped up on that question in the past and essentially admitted people would have to pay more in taxes.

READ MORE: Whoops: Abdul El-Sayed Slips Up, Makes Revealing Admission About Taxes, Healthcare

El-Sayed also laughably tried to defend Barack Obama's Iran deal as actually being nuclear weapon containment. It didn't properly check the Iranians; it wouldn't have stopped them from getting a weapon, and Obama helped to prop up the mullahs in the process. It was a joke.

His deflection when he was asked about whether he had said he wanted to replace the Second Amendment with a "right to healthcare" was troubling. He didn't deny he said it and actually shrugged his shoulders.

WATTERS: “You don’t wanna replace the second amendment, do you?”



EL-SAYED: “I think more people are worried about whether or not they can see a doctor than whether or not they can have a gun.”



WATTERS: “You’re dodging the question.”



EL-SAYED: "I'm just saying." pic.twitter.com/CMnLtVpMFH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2026

“I think more people are worried about whether or not they can see a doctor than whether or not they can have a gun," he said.

Watters accused him of dodging the question.

He ultimately said he was "fine" with people having "hunting rifles." That's not the same thing as saying you support the Second Amendment.

Jesse asked him about saying the NFL was racist. He deflected to ticket prices being too much.

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But perhaps the worst exchange was the circumcision one. Yes, I said that, and you probably won't believe it. When asked if he was for sex changes for minors, he talked about circumcision.

🚨 WTF?! Abdul El- Sayed says CIRCUMCISION is the same thing as SEX CHANGES FOR MINORS



JESSE: "So you think it's okay for a parent to SLASH his kids dingaling off?! You think that's okay?!"



ABDUL: "Are you circumcised, Jesse?"



JESSE: "Uhh yeah, that's a PERSONAL QUESTION,… pic.twitter.com/Znb3ix0ToD — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 25, 2026

"Circumcision is different from castration," Watters tells him.

The procedures are not comparable, and the fact that he pulled that out was bizarre.

"Michigan is not going for that. That is sick stuff," Watters asserted.

That might have done him in, right there.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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