Turning a Deep Loss Into a Powerful Win

By D.E. Smith Jr.

It is Sunday, Nov. 8th, and all is not right in the House (or Senate). Yes, there is a great deal of blame to go around (I’m looking at you, John Thune), but we are not powerless!

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Here is a proposal of actions that can be taken in the next few weeks or months to change the narrative. Yes, it is currently, “Trump took a beating, and the Democrats won!”

Yet, if President Donald Trump were to hold rallies and raise money for Veterans' causes in the states where the GOP lost, i.e., Ohio, South Carolina, Kansas, and Texas — especially Texas! — it would send a message: “Enjoy your temporary victory. We will be back!”

First, Trump has held fundraising events for veterans' organizations in the past, and it's a cause near and dear to his heart.

Second, you know what is near and dear to his heart?

HIMSELF!

That is not a criticism. One cannot do what Mr. Trump has done (long before 2016 and after today) without ego. Heck, even his Truth Social post said as much. “Had I been on the ballot, it would be a landslide!” to paraphrase.

At each of these rallies, he rolls out a more favorable agenda, such as ending the war with Iran, and how he will counteract the incoming Democrat controlled Senate and House’s un-American policies (which they will).

But more than anything, what he needs to do, and to quote the late great Rush Limbaugh, is educate the public on not just Conservative principles but AMERICAN principles.

Principle 1: Everything found in the Bill of Rights.

Principle 2: Encouragement of the individual, but a reminder that we do have control of our destinies. We cannot control many things, but we can control many more than we think we can.

Principle 3: For those in need, we can help! Especially on a volunteer and private basis.

Principle 4: We are one nation UNDER GOD! Discuss how, at times, the destiny of the United States was in desperation, but Acts of Providence and miracles came and changed the country’s destiny for the better. (Off the top of my head: Check out the American Revolution and the mysterious fog bank that covered George Washington’s retreat from British-controlled New York).

Principle 5: Let the average American Speak. Invite people up to the podium to share their stories. President Trump is at his best during the State of the Union addresses where he highlights what the average American is doing.

Remember, friends, Teddy Roosevelt said it in his famous "Man in the Arena" speech: "There is no effort without error and shortcoming ... if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly."

And allow one more quote, this one popularized by TR: "Do what you can, with what you've got, where you are."

The results will amaze us.

D.E. Smith Jr. is an accomplished true crime author, journalist, and writer. He lives in Pennsylvania with his wife, Laura, and their cats and tortoise.

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