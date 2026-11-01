Remembering Rush's Words of Wisdom: 'It's Never Going to Be Time to Panic'

Most conservatives remember where they were and what they were doing when they heard that Rush Limbaugh had passed away. In addition to feeling like I had lost a family member, my next thought was, "What are we going to do now?" We did what we have always done. People stepped up to at least try to fill Rush's enormous shoes as best they could. As we approach the eve of one of, if not the most important, elections in American history, I thought about what Rush would be saying now.

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Always remember what Rush Limbaugh predicted just days before his death in 2021. Rush predicted that Democrats would abandon trying to win elections from then on by letting the voters decide. If you realize that then everything else makes sense. — MAGA Resource (@MAGAResource) August 12, 2024

America was so fortunate to have Rush be our voice of reason days and hours before important elections. He said he heard from so many people asking if now was the time to hit the panic button. But Rush talked many a conservative off the ledge with one simple but truthful sentence. "It's never going to be time to panic because we are never going to give up. We are not going to give up on America."

As Election Day 2026 inches closer, Rush's words are truer now than they ever were. Granted, America has never faced a threat from within quite like the one we are facing on Tuesday. To be called a communist, let alone a socialist, used to be something most Americans, no matter their political stripes, would have cringed at. Now, the communists are openly running to take over the country. I mean, let's call it what it is.

Rush went on to say that there will always be those on our side who will be "constantly searching, strategizing and coming up with ways to prevail." But he also made one very important point. That the Left is made up of a whole lot of people who hate America. They hate America and President Trump with a pathological intensity never seen before. That level and intensity of hatred is not sustainable, and eventually it implodes on itself. Rush advised us to be "patient and vigilant, and know that we can prevail."

Speaking on #Hannity Thursday, Rush Limbaugh weighed in on the upcoming midterm elections. https://t.co/B6gpImII75 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 19, 2018

Rush's words also remind us that, no matter what, we are not alone. We must believe that millions of conservatives are well aware of what is at stake. No matter what happens, those millions are not just going to roll over. Quite the opposite: the strategizing Rush talked about will instantly become strategizing on steroids. There are too many patriots like Rush who believe, as he did, that "America is worth it. America is worth fighting for. America is worth not giving up."

Wednesday morning, Americans could wake up to a lot of new challenges. If that is the case, it will be time to take a collective deep breath and prepare ourselves for the fight for the nation that will be ahead of us. But it won't be time to panic.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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