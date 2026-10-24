Trump Says He Thinks GOP Will Prevail in the Midterms — but He Has Plans Up His Sleeve If They Don't

Donald Trump told reporters at the White House Friday before leaving for a rally in Florida that he is feeling good about Republican prospects in the crucial November 3 midterms.

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But he has a plan in case they don’t: Veto anything Democrats send to his desk.

.@POTUS: "I think the Republicans are going to win — but if there was gridlock, what happens is I veto everything and then the Democrats come and want to make a deal." pic.twitter.com/OhqWmWxDey — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 23, 2026

The president:

I think the Republicans are going to win, but if there was, as you call it gridlock, what happens is I veto everything and then the Democrats come and they want to make a deal. So, we'll work it out. I mean, if you look historically, when you have a situation where that would happen, if it happens, you veto, veto, veto, and then they come and they say, how do we get it done and you make a deal.

Even if the Democrats win the House, the Senate, or both, it’s extremely unlikely they’d have the two-thirds majority vote necessary in each chamber to override a veto.

If the GOP doesn’t maintain one or both of their majorities, it won’t be for lack of trying. Trump has been on a virtual non-stop rally blitz, and on Saturday, he and the first lady went to cast in-person votes at the Palm Beach County Library in West Palm Beach, and Trump took a few questions from reporters. One admitted that she can't keep up with him and wondered, is he feeling the effects?

He told her he was all systems go — but sometimes he talks so much he loses his voice:

🚨 A reporter covering President Trump admitted she's EXHAUSTED going to just ONE rally a week, while Trump is doing them EVERY day, sometimes TWICE a day



TRUMP: "It's a strain on your voice. It's not normal. In fact, I heard a couple of the outlets say nobody else has ever done… pic.twitter.com/MTwT3Fmjn4 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 24, 2026

🚨 A reporter covering President Trump admitted she's EXHAUSTED going to just ONE rally a week, while Trump is doing them EVERY day, sometimes TWICE a day TRUMP: "It's a strain on your voice. It's not normal. In fact, I heard a couple of the outlets say nobody else has ever done it." "I'm not campaigning for myself, I'm campaigning for other people, some of whom I don't know." At 80 years old. No days missed. There's nobody like him. 🇺🇸

Meanwhile, all that the Democrats are offering if they win is more investigations and witch hunts into anyone who works for the administration. Trump hinted that he might take action there, too. Pardons are very much on the table:

Trump says he hasn't considered pardoning junior administration officials to protect them from future congressional investigations, but makes clear he believes he has the authority to do so.



Pressed by a reporter about a potential pardon plan, Trump points to the Biden… pic.twitter.com/b1YBUKAr1L — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 24, 2026

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Pressed by a reporter about a potential pardon plan, Trump points to the Biden administration and argues it would be unfair for his staff to face years of investigations and mounting legal bills. "I certainly don't want to see innocent people go through hell and lose all their money," Trump says.

There’s a surefire way to avoid pardons and vetoes, however: win the midterms. Everybody and everybody you know needs to get their vote in and stop the socialist wave. Let’s go!

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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