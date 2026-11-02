87 Reasons to Vote Republican in the Midterm Elections on Tuesday

Midterm voting wraps up this coming Tuesday, and as much as I may sound like a broken record saying this — the stakes have never been higher.
But rather than vague claims or empty platitudes, I want to take this opportunity to give you numerous concrete examples of what the Democrats have previously done, and more importantly, are gleefully saying they’ll double down on doing again if they regain power this November.
Things like plundering America’s resources to line their own pockets while funding and empowering our enemies, weaponizing our own government against conservatives, and even waging violence against ordinary citizens to advance their extreme ideology.
And this isn’t some fringe hypothesis. It’s not even a few outlying anecdotes. It’s an egregious pattern of the worst kind of anti-American behavior, systematically executed at scale from the highest levels of government all the way down to individual citizens (and often, non-citizens), to destroy conservative principles and American society.
That’s why I’m so adamant about getting organized at the grassroots level and building the kind of political machine that Democrats have leveraged for years to win elections for Republicans from the school board to the statehouse all across America. Unfortunately, for far too long, we’ve only focused on the big elections — Congress, the Senate, and the presidency, while overlooking the more mundane local elections that can often have more impact on our day-to-day lives. And equally important, these smaller local elections can also help us to build a broader consensus and base of power to support our conservative principles on a national level.
That being said, I’m going to share a list of crystal-clear examples of exactly why we cannot let Democrats get back in power. You, personally, probably don’t need these because you’re already politically aware and active, but they will come in handy for convincing those who are unaware and on the fence for this election.
I want you to use these to educate and persuade those voters. The left is going to vote with their party no matter what, just as we will generally vote for conservative candidates no matter what, but elections are often decided by independent voters. The ones who don’t treat politics like a national sport and follow every piece of news on the topic.
And the only way to win these voters over is by providing clear evidence that the left is not who they pretend to be.
So here is the evidence you’ll need to persuade them:
FBI Clamps Down on Major Voter Fraud in California After Trump's Ultimatum to Newsom [RedState]
Democrats Will Resume Flooding America with Illegals Who Hate America, Just Like We See in Europe Now and Saw Under the Biden & Obama Admins [X/@DrewPavlou]
Transgender tells the @UofUGOP "I think Republicans should be shot in the street" before tackling a student and ripping his shirt [X/@TheCougChron]
Slotkin’s Threat Makes the Importance of Midterms Clearer Than Ever [RedState]
California man who claimed ICE agents abducted his missing wife has been charged with her murder after investigators discovered her burned remains [X/@rawsalerts]
Justice Department announced charges involving 48 ALIENS in Pennsylvania, California, Florida, New York, and Nevada in connection with illegal voting, fraudulent voter registration, and related election crimes [X/DOJ]
Transgender student at the University of Utah — "I think Republicans should be shot in the streets, personally" [X/Fox News]
California election officials admit under oath that they have no way of determining eligibility of voters much less the ability to know how many illegals are casting ballots [X/@amuse]
Dominion contractor swore under oath that she witnessed MASSIVE amounts of clear election fraud involving late-night ballot dumps [X/OAN]
Illegal Immigrant Admitted Posing As Border Patrol Agent in Calculated Scheme To Disrupt Deportations [KRGV 5 News]
Fake Wedgewood Polling Pushes Fake Propaganda to Help Democrats Win Elections [RedState]
MN official Melanie Hazelip just went on Somali TV explaining how Somalis could vote without IDs [X/SOMTV]
The Minnesota Court of Appeals has reversed Hennepin County Judge Sarah West and reinstated all six guilty verdicts against Abdifatah Abdulkadir Yusuf for a $7.2 million Medicaid fraud scheme [X/@bluelivesmtr]
DOJ Identified 400 Illegal Voters Who Voted in Multiple Elections in Washington, but Suspect It Will Turn Out To Be Thousands [X/Seattle News Today]
Democrats Want ID For Hot Pockets But Not For Voting? [Daily Caller]
Pennsylvania, yet Again, Shows Us Why Local Elections Are So Critical [RedState]
We Need to Pass the SAVE America Act to Save America’s Elections From Fraud [RedState]
James Comey on who to prosecute for January 6th: "Get all of them...Find everybody who went into that building...We will hunt you to the end of the earth, even for a misdemeanor, and make you pay" [X/@mazemoore]
Minnesota Fraud Scheme Shows We Get the Exact Government We Vote For [RedState]
@UTSA student read a poem celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk with such glee, then told me I was brave to be out here without my neck covered [X/@CollinsforTX]
DataRepublican Uncovers a Coup Being Staged by Democrats, Leftists, and the DSA [X/@DataRepublican]
Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) publicly called for the persecution of Trump allies to intimidate young conservatives against participating [X/Fox News]
Rice promised in February that Democrats will punish people, companies and institutions who have “taken a knee to Trump” [X/News Nation]
Hillary Clinton joins the Democrat chorus promising investigations of anyone and everyone having anything to do with Trump [X/@WesternLensman]
If you bought a MAGA hat or donated as little as $1 to Donald Trump, you might be one of the 639,000 Republicans whose personal information Jack Smith obtained during his Arctic Frost probe [X/News Nation]
Video captures an activist violently confronting a College Republican student at @UUtah, leading to assault charges after a campus tabling event was attacked [X/Ryan Fournier]
Florida Democratic Senate candidate Angie Nixon defends her previous comments that her GOP opponent Ashley Moody should be jailed [X/Face The Nation]
@michellebackus_ pulls back the curtain on the true legacy of the lockdowns in Pennsylvania. Our rights are at stake and we're down to the wire. Make a plan to vote. Victory in 2028 requires everyone pitching in for 2026 [X/@doorswinwars]
SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler now confirms the alleged $1 billion Somali fraud ring is so massive that the SBA is expanding its investigation across the entire state of Minnesota [X/Fox News]
Keith Olbermann, Chris Hayes, & Robert Reich call for Republicans to Be Prosecuted for Political Views [X/@AndrewCFollett]
Drunk Indiana Democrat Threatens Republicans with Death, Says “We Have Guns” [RedState]
Declassified docs reveal just-arrested FBI officials Nikki Floris (who joined Obama Russiagate conspirator Lisa Monaco at Microsoft) + Bradley Benavides conspired in 2020 to bury tips of mass Chinese voter fraud/election interference [X/@paulsperry_]
Abdul El-Sayed Remains Close to Terror-Linked Mother Despite Efforts to Hide Her from Campaign [NewYorkPost]
This box of Maine absentee ballot return envelopes was shipped to a residential house in Maryland that happens to be the listed HQ for a Soros-funded electioneering non-profit [X/@TheMaineWire]
FBI informant Christopher Steele “briefed” Michael Isikoff for September 23, 2016 Yahoo story on Carter Page. Steele would leak the information, then the Comey FBI would use the media reports planted by their own source to bolster its investigations [X/@FBI_Response]
Gavin Newsom says the DSA is “going to be dominant” and “mainstream” in the Democratic Party [X/Townhall]
California tech executive has been charged with conspiring to illegally supply more than 250 tons of U.S. networking and encryption technology to Iran's military and nuclear programs by routing shipments through the UAE over the past decade [X/Fox News]
Ruben Gallego threatens Elon Musk with government investigation [X/@RubenGallego]
Hakeem Jeffries says that as soon as he’s able, the House will move to impeach Secretary Hegseth [X/MSNOW]
Democrat politicians and former CIA operative Elissa Slotkin using military-style tabletop exercises to plan parallel governance structures if they don’t win midterm elections [X/Fox News]
Federal prosecutors unseal criminal charges against two former top FBI officials, exposing their coordinated campaign to lie under oath and bury explosive Hunter Biden laptop evidence to protect the Biden campaign [X/CBS News]
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper admits that Barack Obama directed he and James Comey to carry out the Russia hoax in order to frame President Trump and members of his campaign [X/OAN]
The anti-Christian radical pleaded guilty on Oct. 15 to charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, smuggling of persons (she helped ringleader Benjamin Song escape the shooting), and hindering the prosecution of terrorism [NGO Comment]
59 percent of Democrats tell pollster they support a military coup to oust Pres Trump [RedState]
Democrats support taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegals [X/Fox News]
DHS just confirmed 250,000 non-citizens registered to vote in only four states: California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada [X/News Nation]
Hakeem Jeffries Says Democrats Will Bring Back the Illegal Aliens Trump Deported [X/C-Span]
DOJ Employee Has Been Charged with Terrorism After Doxing Border Patrol agents to a Man Who Wanted to KiII Agents [X/KRGV 5 News]
US Senate nominee Angie Nixon was at the FAMU homecoming rapping about murder. Hours before the shootings [X/@EndWokeness]
James Comey Issued Warnings to Republicans About What Might Happen When a Democrat-Led DOJ Returned. He Said They’d Be “Deeply Sorry” for Reforms Being Made [X/MSNBC]
Liberals Again Celebrate Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, Proving We Can Never Let Them Regain Power [RedState]
8 days out from the midterms and Zohran Mamdani is telling New Yorkers they "don't need to bring anything" to vote. No ID [X/Fox News]
Somali-born Salim Said, co-owner of Safari Restaurant in Minneapolis, is sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for stealing $44 million through fraudulent claims for meals intended for impoverished children (X/AF Post)
Obama Allies at His Foundation Get Six-Figure Pay While ‘Overworked‘ Rank-and-File Seek to Unionize [Breitbart]
Obama— “If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor” [X/@mazemoore]
Former Biden aide Annie Tomasini has pleaded the Fifth in testimony on who was running the White House during Biden’s presidency [X/Fox News]
Tim Walz says you have NO RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH if the government deems it “misinformation” [X/MSNBC]
Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley, per a memo obtained by Fox News Digital, found that former Special Counsel Jack Smith's Arctic Frost probe swept up 639,000 Republican voters' and donors' records [Fox News]
Robert Reich in 2025: Trump is a fascist dictator for even suggesting that a company be taken over by the government and for telling a CEO what to do, Robert Reich in 2026: SpaceX and Starlink must be taken over by the government [X/@mazemoore]
Minnesota Food Bank NGO CEO was paying herself $721k per year [X/@DeepLeaksHQ]
Teacher says white boys are lazy but minorities are hardworking [X/@washghost1]
Comey went on ABC News to spread the lie that Trump may have peed on prostitutes in Moscow [X/ABC]
NSA Intercepted Ukraine Conspiring With USAID To Launder $200 Million Into Biden’s 2024 Campaign & DNC (X/Real America’s Voice]
Feeding Our Future fraudster sentenced to just one year in prison by judge committed to ‘combating racism’ [Washington Examiner]
Court filing indicates the arrested FBI official who said she was running a shadow government shaped the fake media narrative around the Hunter Biden laptop [X/emilyakopp]
Buttigieg unable to explain why only 7 or 8 electric vehicle charging stations have been built despite the Biden admin spending $7.5 billion to build chargers [X/CBS Face the Nation]
Young conservatives are persevering through backlash and intimidation [BlazeMedia]
James Comey charged with new federal felonies: DOJ accuses disgraced former FBI Director James Comey of violating the Espionage Act [X@nicksortor]
Guilty Plea in $550 Million USAID Fraud and Bribery Case Highlights an Urgent Need for Change [RedState]
Déjà Blue: LA Riots Show Dems Are Up to Their Same Old Tactics [RedState]
FBI bribe file exposes $10 MILLION Ukraine payoff to Biden [X/Fox News]
For What They’ve Done to Joe Biden, Someone Needs to Go to Prison [RedState]
Trans Activists Attack Women at Soccer Match [Fox News/Outkick]
Public School Teacher At W.H. Madison High School In Dallas Texas Pretending To Shoot The President In Front Of Her Class [X/@EAGLELEAK1]
CIA whistleblower just testified that the lab leak was covered up — Fauci’s role was intentional [X/Fox News]
Meet Melinda, a healthcare worker at @VCUHealth, who posted a series of videos encouraging people to inject ICE agents with succinylcholine, a temporary paralysis drug, and spray poison on them. She also encourages women to go on dates with agents and drug their food [X/@deepLeaksHQ]
Nikki Fried—Wait I want to file an amendment so schools don’t have to tell parents if we Trans your kids [X/Robert J Salvador]
Nancy Pelosi violated her own COVID policies and got caught being maskless in a salon. Then she tried to call it a “setup” and instead of apologizing she blamed the salon owner and tried to ruin her entire life [X/LA Times]
Don Lemon Charged With Conspiracy Against Rights and Violating the FACE Act for Helping Storm a Christian Church in St. Paul, Minnesota During Sunday Service (X/MS NOW)
Lancaster, Pennsylvania officials have BUSTED a large-scale fraudulent voter registration scheme that includes thousands of applications with the same handwriting, fake signatures, false addresses, etc [X/@JfkPascalNajadX]
Doge Exposed Our Immigration Asylum Disaster and That Was Just the Tip of the Iceberg [X/Fox News]
Somali Refugee Just Blew the Entire Welfare Racket Wide Open, Says They Told Him To Refuse Assimilation and Jump Into Government Benefits— That’s the “System” [X/Fox News]
First Assistant US DOJ Attorneys for Washington state, Neil Floyd and Pete Serrano, announce that investigators have found over 400 cases of noncitizens voting in state and federal elections [X/Seattle News Today]
Jennifer Welch calls for Barron and Tiffany Trump to be put on trial for “crimes” she can’t even list, while she and Jim Acosta giggle about Trump’s kids ending up broke and behind bars [X/@ginamilan_]
Minnesota leftist prosecutors charged Cam Higby with a felony over exposing voter fraud [X/@EricLDaugh]
A New Hampshire election moderator says he and his poll workers were threatened with ARREST for attempting to independently verify election machine results through a hand count. [X/@doorswinwars]
Liberals celebrate Charlie Kirk’s murder yet again, for Halloween [X/@GrahamAllen]
Michelle Backus is the Spokesperson for Citizens Alliance. You can follow Michelle @Michellebackus on X.
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