87 Reasons to Vote Republican in the Midterm Elections on Tuesday

Midterm voting wraps up this coming Tuesday, and as much as I may sound like a broken record saying this — the stakes have never been higher.

But rather than vague claims or empty platitudes, I want to take this opportunity to give you numerous concrete examples of what the Democrats have previously done, and more importantly, are gleefully saying they’ll double down on doing again if they regain power this November.

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Things like plundering America’s resources to line their own pockets while funding and empowering our enemies, weaponizing our own government against conservatives, and even waging violence against ordinary citizens to advance their extreme ideology.

And this isn’t some fringe hypothesis. It’s not even a few outlying anecdotes. It’s an egregious pattern of the worst kind of anti-American behavior, systematically executed at scale from the highest levels of government all the way down to individual citizens (and often, non-citizens), to destroy conservative principles and American society.

That’s why I’m so adamant about getting organized at the grassroots level and building the kind of political machine that Democrats have leveraged for years to win elections for Republicans from the school board to the statehouse all across America. Unfortunately, for far too long, we’ve only focused on the big elections — Congress, the Senate, and the presidency, while overlooking the more mundane local elections that can often have more impact on our day-to-day lives. And equally important, these smaller local elections can also help us to build a broader consensus and base of power to support our conservative principles on a national level.

That being said, I’m going to share a list of crystal-clear examples of exactly why we cannot let Democrats get back in power. You, personally, probably don’t need these because you’re already politically aware and active, but they will come in handy for convincing those who are unaware and on the fence for this election.

I want you to use these to educate and persuade those voters. The left is going to vote with their party no matter what, just as we will generally vote for conservative candidates no matter what, but elections are often decided by independent voters. The ones who don’t treat politics like a national sport and follow every piece of news on the topic.

And the only way to win these voters over is by providing clear evidence that the left is not who they pretend to be.

So here is the evidence you’ll need to persuade them:

Michelle Backus is the Spokesperson for Citizens Alliance. You can follow Michelle @Michellebackus on X.

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