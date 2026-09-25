Liberals Again Celebrate Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, Proving We Can Never Let Them Regain Power

By Cliff Maloney

It’s that time again — we’re rapidly approaching the midterm elections and facing the potential of a lame duck presidential administration.

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And I know you hear this every two years, so I understand the irony of what I’m about to say, but the stakes have never been higher.

We’ve all seen the government overreach under the previous administration, and every Democrat currently in office, as well as every new candidate running for office, is promising more of the same. But that’s not what I’m most worried about. We’ve also all seen the absurd woke agenda pushed by the left at all levels of society. That’s not what I’m most worried about either. And we’ve all watched in horror as the vast resources of the federal government have been weaponized against anyone who stood against the radical left. Even that isn’t what I’m most worried about.

I expect all of that and more from today’s Democrats.

What I’m most worried about is the absolutely abhorrent, bordering on psychopathic behavior from the average liberal voter.

It was put on full display last year when my friend Charlie Kirk was brutally assassinated in front of thousands of onlookers, streamed live to millions of Americans. And immediately after this repulsive act of terrorism, millions of liberals began gleefully celebrating. TikTok dances, Halloween costumes, graphic memes, songs, and even video games — millions of “ordinary” liberals took immense pleasure in mocking the murder of a man who wanted nothing more than to peacefully debate ideas.

And they did all of that simply because he had a different opinion than they did.

This wasn’t a one-time event, an outlier, or a fluke, either. As we approached the anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s assassination this year, I saw all the same repulsive celebratory behavior spring up yet again. And again. And again. That makes it clear that this wasn’t just a knee-jerk reaction driven by extremely poor judgment.

It’s who they are at their core. The sad reality is that modern liberals, for the most part, completely lack any sense of morality.

If Democrats win the midterm elections, especially following the massive legislative and social wins Republicans have achieved over the last two years, they will see it as validation of their worldview. They will be emboldened to double down on their extreme ideology, and more importantly, they’ll embark on a suicide mission for what they see as retribution. Only it won’t be their suicide — it will be America’s.

I genuinely believe that if that happens, we may never be able to recover as a nation.

They will plunge America deeper into unsustainable debt, weaken our military, and destroy our free enterprise system. But more importantly, they will completely shred the fabric of our society, and that’s what makes America what it is.

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Without traditional American values, our country will become just another cesspool of liberalism where the government, rather than the people, has all the power, and we become subjects rather than citizens.

I’m doing everything in my power to fight back.

We’ve knocked over 9 million doors to support America First candidates across the country, achieving 452 crucial wins as a result. And we’ve mobilized the entire Citizens Alliance network of doorknockers to support patriots in the midterms.

But I can’t do it alone.

If we’re going to win the 2026 midterms, every single patriotic American needs to not only show up and vote — we need to get active and vocal leading up to the election.

We need to rally our families, friends, and communities. We also need to talk about the issues that matter, both online and in person. The left is already doing that, so we need to do it on a larger scale and louder to show others who share our views that they’re not alone. And unlike in recent years, we have an advantage because we’re no longer being censored on social media.

And it’s bigger than keeping the House and Senate. Don’t get me wrong — we absolutely need to achieve victory there. But if we truly want to stop the radical left from destroying the progress we’ve made over the last two years and then doubling down to destroy America, we need to achieve victories across the country in even the most local races.

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That’s where the left has historically been especially effective. They’ve built a massive grassroots network of elected officials at all levels of government, which has given them exponentially more power as well as a false impression of widespread support.

This election is ours to win or to lose, and the deciding factor is mobilization. It’s time for action.

Cliff Maloney is the CEO of Citizens Alliance and the author of Run Right: A Complete Election Playbook to Win. You can follow him @maloney on X.

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