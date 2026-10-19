Indiana Dem Offers Hilarious Explanation for Her Sloppy Debate Performance That Went Viral

Indiana Democrat Jaime West has gotten more earned media over the past week than any super-downballot candidate could reasonably dream of getting – and it's all because of a questionable pre-debate action she took to calm her nerves.

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As RedState's Nick Arama reported last week, West – who is running for Fayette County Council, District 4 in Indiana – went viral after giving a candidate-forum performance that was, shall we say, a tad difficult to forget.

When asked what decision she might make that might be unpopular with her constituents but would be in the best interests of the country, West responded, “Firing all Republicans!” She went on to say she doesn’t actually talk to Republicans because she doesn’t like them, declared that MAGA voters are “racist” individuals who “aren’t very intelligent at all,” and then topped things off with a final, emphatic message for voters:

“We have guns too.”

This is WILD. I legit thought it was a skit/high school video project.



It is 100% real.



This is Jaime West (Democratic Party) - she’s running for election for Fayette County Council, District 4 in Indiana.



I had to make sure she did not have a neurological disorder that could… pic.twitter.com/MD2MQ44MXx — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 13, 2026

Something was definitely off with Ms. West that night, and she finally owned up to what happened in a Monday appearance on the Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Morgan remarked to West that a lot of people who watched the original interview had come away with the sneaking suspicion that maybe she’d had a drink beforehand.

“Did you?” he asked.

“I had a Coors Light,” West admitted. “I had a beer.”

One beer?

“I mean, maybe a couple.”

Morgan kept pressing, and West finally let loose with the truth: “All right. Three.”

“Three beers,” Morgan replied. “Okay, well, it’s trebled in the last 30 seconds.”

“What do you want me to say, man?” West shot back. “I had three beers, okay?”

🚨 "I had three beers, okay!" — Indiana Democratic candidate Jaime West finally ADMITS to @piersmorgan she had been drinking before her viral interview in which she claimed she would ‘fire all Republicans’ https://t.co/kKcg4nOUcJ — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) October 19, 2026

West then explained that she had been quite nervous about appearing in a room full of Republicans, which, apparently, led to her quaffing three Coors Lights.

Things got even better when Morgan then gave West the chance to blame the booze for her unhinged remarks about Republicans and the MAGA base and perhaps walk some of them back.

She declined, saying she regretted nothing, revealing, “I say it all the time. I’m not friends with them. I don’t like them.”

Well, there you have it. Yeah, Jaime West was, as you probably suspected, drunk. And, yeah, she'll still never sit down for a frosty Coors Light with anyone who doesn't adhere to her admittedly sloppy brand of politics.

Oh well.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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