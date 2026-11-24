Democrats on the Senate Armed Services Committee continue to resist the nomination of Gen. Christopher LaNeve to become Army Chief of Staff, with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) standing on his declaration that he is “very concerned” that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth “seemed to have reached” with picking Gen. LaNeve. LaNeve isn't the only political appointee crucial to the defense of America delayed from confirmation, as similar over-the-top Democratic opposition has also targeted acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), for example, told him during his hearing, “I cannot vote for you because you’re going to be another yes-man,” essentially framing her objection as a refusal to support anyone she views as loyal to the administration.

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In an exclusive statement to RedState, the White House pushed back on this opposition to General LaNeve, with Assistant Press Secretary Olivia Wales flat-out saying, “Democrats are playing politics with America’s national security.”

LaNeve, a 36-year infantry officer and former commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, has served as acting Army Chief of Staff since Hegseth removed Gen. Randy George in April. He previously served as Hegseth’s senior military assistant and was confirmed earlier this year as Vice Chief of Staff. While in the acting role, he issued new “How the Army Fights” guidance and reorganized elements of the service’s futures and autonomy efforts. The White House formally sent his nomination to the Senate in mid-November, but he continues to face immense pressure despite his apolitical career.

The delays come at a particularly demanding moment for the Army, as the service is managing the operational strain of ongoing commitments tied to the Iran conflict, the modernization of autonomous systems and unmanned capabilities drawn from lessons in Ukraine, and sustaining high recruiting and retention numbers after years of shortfalls. With Democrats set to take the Senate majority in January, the dwindling legislative calendar leaves little time to install permanent leadership before the Army's burdens intensify.

Cao, a retired Navy captain who’s been acting Navy Secretary since April, faces a separate statutory hurdle requiring a waiver that must clear a 60-vote threshold since he hasn't been retired for the full seven years.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Olivia Wales underscored the administration’s view of the stakes, telling RedState that “President Trump’s highly-qualified nominees should be confirmed without delay.”

While the White House directs its energy on Democrat holdouts, some Republicans have also signaled reservations, leading Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker (R-MS) to say the committee would need to “turn around a Republican vote or two” to advance General LaNeve. The holdouts reflect a broader pattern of Republican division in the lame-duck session, as Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has repeatedly struggled to advance the administration’s priorities before Democrats take the majority in January.

The Senate is currently in its Thanksgiving recess and is scheduled to return Nov. 30 and remain in session until the expected adjournment target of Dec. 18, meaning roughly two to three weeks of legislative days remain before the 119th Congress ends. With the clock running out, pending nominations that are not confirmed by the end of the session will be returned to President Trump and will have to be resubmitted under the new Democrat majority.

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Suspicions persist in Washington that Democrats will treat the removal of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth as the partisan price for confirming these Pentagon nominees and advancing defense spending once they take the majority.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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